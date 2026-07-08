Amendment to New Shoreham General Ordinances Chapter 8 Licenses and Business Regulations, Article I Amusements, Sections 8-18 License Conditions and 8-21 License Restrictions 2026-10 It is ordained by the New Shoreham Town Council: Chapter 8. Licenses and Business Regulations Article II. Amusements § 8-18. License conditions. [Ord. No. 2012-8, November 5, 2012] The term of each license shall be one year. Each license shall expire on the 30th day of June. The fee for each license is on file in the town clerk's office. No more than two licenses shall be issued for one establishment, business, or premises. (d) (c) No license shall be transferable to a different location or a different licensee. § 8-21. License restrictions. [Ord. No. 2012-8, November 5, 2012] No license under this article shall permit a person under 12 years of age to use or operate a gaming device or table game without adult supervision. No licensee under this article shall permit a person under 18 years of age to use or operate a gaming device or table game at a location where alcoholic beverages are sold. No license shall be issued for any game room or for any electronic game of chance or sweepstakes played on computer hardware. No gaming device shall be visible from the abutting street, and all gaming devices shall be located within the walls of a building. Hours of operation: Game rooms may be allowed to be in operation from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Redemption style games are not allowed. Games of chance are not allowed. Games rated above TEEN are not allowed. Rides or kiddee rides are not allowed. No liquor license is allowed on the property in which a Game Room is operated. Posted: June 10, 2026 Hearing: July 7, 2026 Attest: Millicent Highet, MMC Adopted: July 7, 2026 Town Clerk Effective: July 14, 2026 Posted: July 8, 2026 – July 18, 2026

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