Imperial Gift Box by Lampo Leong, Jiajun Chen and Junbo Li Wins Bronze A' Packaging Design Award

Imperial Gift Box

Tea Packaging Inspired by the Chinese Imperial Dragon Robe Receives International Recognition for Design Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Imperial Gift Box by Lampo Leong, Jiajun Chen and Junbo Li as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected design competitions, recognizing accomplished work across numerous disciplines through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. Within the packaging industry, this distinction holds considerable significance, as it acknowledges thoughtful design that balances cultural meaning, functionality, and aesthetic refinement. The recognition affirms the creative and technical merit of Imperial Gift Box, a packaging design that reinterprets classical Chinese imperial motifs through a contemporary lens. The honor positions the work among a selective group of designs evaluated for their professional execution and innovative qualities.This recognition carries meaning beyond the design team, offering value to the broader packaging industry and to consumers who increasingly seek packaging that conveys narrative, heritage, and craftsmanship. Imperial Gift Box responds to a growing interest in culturally rooted design that bridges traditional artistry and modern sensibility. By integrating silk embroidery techniques with contemporary structural design, the work demonstrates how packaging can elevate the unboxing experience while reinforcing brand identity. The design illustrates practical pathways for combining tactile materials, refined detailing, and memorable interaction. Such approaches contribute to evolving industry standards for premium gift packaging.Imperial Gift Box draws its inspiration from the Chinese imperial dragon robe, presenting a deep blue silk box with a square form and a circular embroidery of double dragons that symbolizes harmony between heaven and earth. A gentle press on either side of the embroidered circle causes twin lids to open inward like butterfly wings, creating a distinctive and surprising unboxing moment. Inside, intricate dragon and peony motifs adorn each side, with the peony representing the national flower of China. Golden tea crystal bottles arranged in a semicircle against a black background produce a luminous, striking contrast. Chinese calligraphy and seal elements woven into the logo and packaging unite imperial grandeur with contemporary aesthetics.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may encourage further exploration of designs that synthesize Eastern and Western aesthetics, as well as classical and contemporary forms. For the design team, the honor reinforces a commitment to merging traditional craftsmanship with innovative structural concepts. This acknowledgement serves as motivation to continue developing packaging solutions that respect cultural heritage while embracing modern design thinking. The recognition may also inspire future projects that examine the expressive potential of materials and interactive mechanisms in packaging.Project MembersImperial Gift Box was created by a dedicated team led by Lampo Leong, Jiajun Chen and Junbo Li, who guided the overall design vision and execution. The project also benefited from the contributions of Zhesheng Chen, Kerri Nga-Man Cheang, Xinming Hong and Bingqi Shu, who supported the development, refinement, and realization of the design across its creative and technical dimensions.Interested parties may learn more about Imperial Gift Box, view its features, and discover more about its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Lampo Leong, Jiajun Chen and Junbo LiLampo Leong, PhD from the Central Academy of Fine Arts and MFA from California College of the Arts, is a Distinguished Professor, Doctoral Advisor, and Director of the Centre for Digital Arts in the Department of Arts and Design at the University of Macau, a Tenured Professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia in the USA, and a Visiting Professor at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. Leong has served as judge or curator for over 80 art and design competitions and exhibitions and delivered over 300 lectures at institutions such as Stanford University, UC Berkeley, and China Academy of Art. His work has been featured by Christie's and in more than 70 solo exhibits and over 470 group exhibitions internationally, earning over 130 awards including the Red Dot Award: Best of the Best in Germany. Based in Macau, China, the design team unites scholarly depth with practical design expertise.About Centre for Digital Arts, Department of Arts and Design, University of MacauThe Centre for Digital Arts in the Department of Arts and Design at the University of Macau serves as a research hub for arts and design, offering a range of programs including DFA, DDes, MFA, and MDes. In 2026, the University of Macau is ranked 145th in the THE World University Rankings, 285th in the QS World University Rankings, and 230th in the US News Best Global Universities rankings. The centre supports the advancement of creative scholarship and applied design practice across multiple disciplines.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Within the Packaging Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, cultural relevance, and technical excellence. Designs receiving this recognition combine strong technical characteristics with refined creative skill and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges work with the potential to influence industry standards and contribute positively to everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, established manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are assessed through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate submissions against pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international, juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at https://packagingdesignawards.com

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