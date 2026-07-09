MARKT-PILOT™ Names Daniel Rejment Chief Product & Technology Officer to Accelerate Platform Delivery

Daniel Rejment, Chief Product & Technology Officer at MARKT-PILOT, will drive execution across product and engineering with a mandate to deliver faster, with greater customer impact, than traditional SaaS timelines allow. Rejment (left) reports to Stephen Fauth, co-CEO (middle). His goal is to make MP ONE the definitive platform for manufacturers who want to turn pricing into a growth engine. MP ONE is the only platform that unifies market intelligence, pricing decisions, and performance measurement to help teams protect margin and drive profitable growth.

MARKT-PILOT™ appoints Daniel Rejment as CPTO to accelerate product innovation, strengthen execution, and advance MP ONE™’s Pricing Performance platform vision

MARKT-PILOT's domain expertise in aftermarket parts is one of its strongest advantages. My job is to combine that expertise with world-class product execution.” — Daniel Rejment, Chief Product & Technology Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MARKT-PILOT, the industry leader in Pricing Performance for industrial manufacturers, today announced that Daniel Rejment has been named Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO). The appointment strengthens the company’s product and engineering leadership as customer expectations for enterprise SaaS shift toward faster delivery, deeper value, and tighter alignment

Rejment reports to Steve Fauth, co-CEO, and will drive execution across product and engineering with a mandate to deliver faster, with greater customer impact, than traditional SaaS timelines allow.

Built for the Speed AI Now Demands

Enterprise software customers increasingly expect their vendors to move at the pace AI has made possible—not quarterly roadmaps, but continuous delivery of capabilities that compound value. Rejment's focus is building a product organization capable of that pace while maintaining the governance and reliability enterprise manufacturers require.

"The expectations for SaaS have fundamentally changed," said Daniel Rejment. "Customers are already using AI across their operations. They expect their platforms to deliver value faster, integrate with what they're already doing, and continuously improve. My job is to make sure MP ONE™ doesn't just keep up with that standard, it sets it."

Since joining MARKT-PILOT earlier this year, Rejment has already begun reshaping how the product and engineering teams work, delivering new capabilities on timelines the organization has never achieved before. His approach combines disciplined execution with deep alignment between product, engineering, sales, and customer success.

Two Decades of Enterprise Software Transformation

Rejment brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software, most recently at Tacton, where he helped lead the company's transformation from on-premises CPQ software to a cloud-native SaaS platform recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. His background at the intersection of product strategy, platform architecture, and enterprise go-to-market makes him well-suited to MARKT-PILOT's next phase.

"Daniel has already changed how we ship product," said Stephen Fauth, co-CEO. "In a matter of months, he's brought a level of execution discipline and speed that positions us to lead, not just in Pricing Performance as a category, but in how enterprise SaaS companies should operate in an AI-driven market."

Deepening MP ONE's Platform Vision

Rejment's priorities include accelerating feature delivery on MP ONE, embedding AI more deeply into pricing workflows, and ensuring the platform delivers measurable value across the full Pricing Performance loop—intelligence, decision, and outcome.

"MARKT-PILOT's domain expertise in aftermarket parts is one of its strongest advantages," Rejment added. "My job is to combine that expertise with world-class product execution. The goal is simple: make MP ONE the definitive platform for manufacturers who want to turn pricing into a growth engine."

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