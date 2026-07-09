Timeless Luxury by Lacin Sebnem Ozyavru Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Award

Timeless Luxury

E.H. House Project Recognized for Refined Material Harmony and Enduring Residential Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Timeless Luxury, a residential interior created by Lacin Sebnem Ozyavru , as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design field. This recognition acknowledges the considered approach and professional execution evident in the E.H. House Project. The Bronze A' Design Award places Timeless Luxury among a selection of works evaluated through a rigorous and impartial process. The honor reflects the designer's commitment to balancing aesthetic harmony with functional comfort.The recognition of Timeless Luxury holds relevance for the broader interior design industry and for those seeking refined residential environments. As contemporary living increasingly values both comfort and longevity, the project responds to a growing interest in material integrity and understated elegance. The design aligns with current standards that prioritize natural materials and thoughtful spatial organization over passing trends. For homeowners and practitioners alike, the project demonstrates how functionality and sophistication can coexist within a single living space. It offers a practical reference point for enduring residential interiors.The E.H. House Project reinterprets timeless luxury through the integration of natural materials and contemporary spatial dynamics. Natural marble, brushed metal, and oak wood surfaces were crafted using hand-finishing techniques to achieve refined textures throughout the interior. A material-driven design methodology guides the project, emphasizing craftsmanship and precision detailing across every surface. Fluid spatial organization unites modern comfort with subtle contrasts, resulting in a living experience that feels both distinguished and welcoming. Attention to detail and a careful balance between aesthetics and utility distinguish the work.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition provides Lacin Sebnem Ozyavru with a foundation for continued exploration of material-led residential design. The honor may encourage further development of interiors that prioritize craftsmanship, longevity, and tailored comfort. As a source of motivation, the recognition supports the studio's ongoing pursuit of refined and enduring living spaces. The award reinforces a commitment to thoughtful design that serves the lifestyle needs of clients.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website, where additional information about the project and its designer is available.About Lacin Sebnem OzyavruLacin Sebnem Sismanyazici is an Istanbul-based interior designer and founder of Lacin Ozyavru Interiors. Her work focuses on refined, timeless residential spaces that combine calm luxury with strong material harmony, creating balanced compositions using natural textures, subtle contrasts, and carefully curated details. Her approach emphasizes comfort, functionality, and long-lasting aesthetic value, aiming to design interiors that remain relevant beyond trends while enhancing everyday living quality. Lacin Sebnem Ozyavru is based in Turkey.About Lacin Ozyavru Interiors StudioLacin Ozyavru Interiors is a boutique interior design studio based in Istanbul, specializing in residential and boutique-scale commercial projects. Known for its timeless, refined, and material-driven approach, the studio prioritizes natural textures, sophisticated detailing, and functional elegance across all projects. By blending contemporary aesthetics with understated luxury, Lacin Ozyavru Interiors crafts enduring spaces tailored to the lifestyle needs of its clients.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, aesthetic appeal, attention to detail, and design longevity. The recognition acknowledges designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and effective integration of materials and technology. Bronze A' Design Award designs are noted for their technical characteristics combined with considered creative skill. The designation highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that improve quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, offering an opportunity to gain international recognition for considered work. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, based on pre-established criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries, driven by a philanthropic mission to recognize and promote superior designs that benefit society and help create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://interiordesignaward.net

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