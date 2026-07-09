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Jovanović Confers with Swiss Ambassador

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović met today with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Serbia, Anne Lugon-Moulin, to discuss current issues in bilateral relations, opportunities for their further enhancement, as well as matters of mutual interest.

During the open and constructive exchange, it was noted that relations between Serbia and Switzerland are characterized by an intensive political dialogue, well-developed economic cooperation, and a shared interest in further strengthening bilateral ties.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current international issues, reaffirming the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and continuing cooperation within multilateral forums.

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Jovanović Confers with Swiss Ambassador

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