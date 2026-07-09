Ladon S1 Tsd Edition by Chenyang Shen Wins Bronze A' Design Award

Ladon S1 Tsd Edition

Myth Inspired Supercar Concept Earns Recognition in the A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Ladon S1 Tsd Edition by Chenyang Shen as a Bronze winner in the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category. The A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award is a highly respected international competition that evaluates entries through a rigorous, criteria-based process. This recognition acknowledges the thoughtful development and technical merit demonstrated within the awarded concept. As one of the well-recognized accolades in the field of car design, the A' Design Award positions Ladon S1 Tsd Edition among works distinguished for creativity and practicality. The achievement reflects careful attention to both narrative and engineering logic throughout the project.The recognition holds relevance for the automotive design community by illustrating how cultural symbolism and aerodynamic refinement can be merged within a believable high performance concept. The Ladon S1 Tsd Edition responds to current interest in bespoke customization, lightweight construction, and expressive visual identity. Its emphasis on airflow efficiency and forged carbon materials aligns with industry movements toward performance optimization. For designers, manufacturers, and enthusiasts, the work offers a study in balancing dramatic aesthetics with functional reasoning. This combination demonstrates how storytelling can inform contemporary vehicle styling without compromising technical credibility.Built upon the Ares Modena S1 platform, the Ladon S1 Tsd Edition draws inspiration from Greek mythology, using the serpent Ladon as a core symbol. Design elements reference Zeus's thunder, Ares's spear, Medusa's hair, and the serpent's fangs, nostrils, and venom. A dark forged carbon fiber base is interrupted by vivid green line accents, disrupting the monotony of the original body. The gill like hood vents, inspired by observation of a serpent's scales and nostrils, contribute to a dual-spoiler layout that suggests motion and tension even when static. Developed with Maya and Unreal Engine, the bodywork balances tension and elegance while maintaining careful panel alignment and surface curvature.This recognition may encourage further exploration of narrative-driven design within future projects from Chenyang Shen and The Sixth Dimension Studio. The award serves as motivation to continue investigating how mythology, philosophical inquiry, and future mobility can shape contemporary design. By merging symbolic depth with engineering feasibility, the work points toward continued experimentation in authored visual systems. The acknowledgment supports ongoing pursuit of coherence between form, function, and meaning.Project MembersLadon S1 Tsd Edition was created entirely by Chenyang Shen, who undertook the concept development, 3D modeling, aerodynamic concepting, rendering, and visual storytelling using more than twenty software tools throughout the process.Interested parties may learn more about the awarded design, view detailed visuals, and explore the work of its designer at the dedicated page hosted by the A' Design Award. Additional information regarding features, inspiration, and methodology is available at the link below.About Chenyang ShenChenyang Shen, also known as Tizzë, is a self-taught Chinese multidisciplinary designer, artist, and founder of The Sixth Dimension Studio. His practice connects vehicle design, narrative worldbuilding, and authored visual systems, bringing together concept development, modeling, visual storytelling, brand language, and music composition. Working across these fields, he creates projects that unite symbolic depth, technical imagination, and emotional resonance. His work explores how storytelling, philosophical inquiry, and future mobility can be translated into contemporary design with a distinct sense of identity and inner coherence.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to highly regarded designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and practical execution within the Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design category. Entries are assessed against established criteria including innovative use of materials, integration of technology, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, safety measures, fuel efficiency, attention to detail, and the use of color and texture. The designation acknowledges thoughtful development and the effective blending of form and function. Recognized works reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their designers through strong technical characteristics and considered creative skill. This achievement signifies a notable standard of professional accomplishment with the potential to influence industry practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award is an international, juried competition that welcomes car designers, design agencies, companies, automotive manufacturers, and brands from around the world. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, automotive industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. Organized across all industries since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the competition is open to participants from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://cardesignaward.com

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