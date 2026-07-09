Ukiyoe by Fabio Su Wins Bronze in A' Design Awards Interior Space Category

Ukiyoe

Japanese Conveyor-Belt Sushi Restaurant in Yuanlin, Taiwan Recognized for Cultural Depth and Sustainable Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Ukiyoe, a restaurant interior designed by Fabio Su, as a Bronze recipient in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of interior design, distinguishing works that demonstrate thoughtful development and meaningful contribution to the discipline. Selected through a rigorous evaluation process, Ukiyoe stands as an outstanding example of good design that thoughtfully merges local culture with Japanese dining traditions. This recognition acknowledges the depth of research and execution behind the project, located in Yuanlin, Changhua, Taiwan.The Bronze A' Design Award for Ukiyoe holds relevance for the broader interior design community, particularly within the growing emphasis on local, sustainable, and environmentally friendly practices. The project demonstrates how dining spaces can balance operational efficiency with cultural storytelling, offering a model that addresses both functional and experiential needs. By integrating regional imagery and natural materials within a conveyor-belt sushi model, the design responds to contemporary expectations for authenticity and responsible material use. Such an approach provides practical value for restaurateurs, designers, and patrons seeking environments that connect nature, culture, and comfort.Ukiyoe distinguishes itself through a careful layering of cultural and natural references. The exterior features wood grain aluminum louvers that outline the silhouette of Alishan mountain, while the interior preserves architectural elements from the Japanese colonial period alongside an abundance of natural materials. The most representative Ukiyo-e wallpaper stretches throughout the space, recreating the bustling scenes of the Edo period and emphasizing the cultural background of the cuisine. The material palette includes cypress wood, granite skin, night pearl antique surface, incense fir, H-shaped steel, wood grain brick, rust plate, and cola stone. A dual-track circulation system supports rational movement, while Japanese aesthetic principles of simplicity and shadow shape the atmosphere.The recognition of Ukiyoe through the A' Design Award serves as encouragement for Fabio Su and the Zendo Design team to continue exploring the dialogue between architecture, nature, and culture. The project reflects an ongoing design language first established in the Chiayi flagship store, now extended with local characteristics in Yuanlin. This achievement may inspire future projects that further refine the balance between sustainable material selection, functional layout, and cultural depth. It reinforces the team's commitment to creating spaces of lasting meaning under functional, cost, and environmental considerations.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design and its creators at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Fabio SuFabio Su is a designer from Taiwan whose years living in Argentina exposed him to the diverse cultures of South America. This experience shaped his understanding of the dialogue between people, land, and nature, and his attentiveness to the voices of the mountains and the sea. For Fabio Su, the finest design arises from truly understanding design and human nature, and from the sustainable coexistence of owner, space, and environment that gives a space depth and meaning. Using aesthetics and design to solve the actual needs of the owner is, in his view, the greatest joy of being a designer.About Zendo DesignZendo Design, owned by head chief designer Fabio Su, focuses on combining architecture and nature smoothly. Born in Taiwan and educated in Argentina, Fabio Su has traveled widely, an experience that infused his work with elements of Western culture and a talent for blending Eastern and Western characteristics. He employs new construction methods and design elements to present the modest essence of the traditional East, resulting in work that is both contemporary and graceful in temperament. In a generation often preoccupied with seeking innovation, the studio's eco-friendly approach is what makes Zendo Design distinctive. The studio's offerings include architecture, interior design, and floral design.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluations consider criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, and attention to detail. Designs honored with this title are highly regarded for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition reflects a balance of form and function that contributes to quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands, offering an opportunity to demonstrate creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries, with the ultimate aim of recognizing and promoting superior projects that advance and benefit society to help create a better world. Driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the competition celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering work on an international stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://interiordesigncontests.com

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