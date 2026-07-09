Singapore launches Diamond & Jewellery Week as record-breaking SIJE heralds new era for the region's jewellery industry

The largest SIJE in its 21-year history anchors Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week, along with the World Diamond Congress' return after 38 years.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore today reinforces its standing as the region's foremost jewellery and luxury trade destination with the opening of the Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE) 2026, the largest edition in the exhibition's 21-year history, and the launch of the inaugural Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week (SDJW).The Official Opening Ceremony this morning was graced by Guest-of-Honour Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of National Development, underscoring the strategic importance of the jewellery and diamond industry to Singapore's international trade and luxury retail ecosystem.Held from 9 to 12 July 2026 across three exhibition halls at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, SIJE 2026 brings together more than 460 exhibitors and brands from 26 countries across more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space. Over the four-day exhibition, SIJE 2026 is expected to welcome approximately 18,000 trade buyers and public visitors, reaffirming Singapore's enduring appeal as a trusted gateway for the international jewellery, gemstone, diamond and luxury watch industries.This year's edition marks a defining milestone in SIJE's evolution. For the first time, SIJE serves as one of the two cornerstone events of the inaugural Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week (SDJW), alongside the 41st World Diamond Congress, which returns to Singapore from 12 to 15 July 2026 after an absence of 38 years, having last been held here in 1988.Together, SIJE 2026 and the 41st World Diamond Congress establish Singapore as the meeting point for the global jewellery and diamond industry, bringing together international jewellers, gemstone dealers, luxury watchmakers, diamond manufacturers, traders, retailers, designers, collectors, investors and industry leaders for a week of business, innovation, craftsmanship and international collaboration.The 21st edition of the show this year is also marked by a refreshed brand identity, featuring a refreshed logo and an updated visual identity, including brand colours and contemporary imagery, reflecting SIJE’s commitment to creating an inviting and discovery-driven experience for visitors and exhibitors alike.Largest edition in the history of SIJEBuilding on the success of its landmark 20th-anniversary edition in 2025, SIJE 2026 enters a new chapter as its largest and most internationally diverse exhibition to date.Despite continuing economic uncertainty and geopolitical headwinds affecting global trade, SIJE has attracted strong international participation, reflecting sustained confidence in Singapore as a stable, trusted and business-friendly hub for the jewellery, gemstone and luxury watch industries.Major international contingents from Italy, Hong Kong and Uzbekistan, alongside exhibitors from across Asia, Europe and beyond, reinforce Singapore's growing importance as the gateway connecting international brands with Southeast Asia's expanding luxury market. The Italian Pavilion is presented by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and supported by Vicenzaoro.Visitors to SIJE 2026 can expect an exceptional showcase of:• Fine jewellery by internationally renowned brands• Rare diamonds and coloured gemstones• Gold and precious metal creations• Contemporary and bespoke jewellery• Luxury mechanical and contemporary watches• Jewellery manufacturing technology and machinery• International product launches and exclusive regional debutsSingapore Diamond & Jewellery Week Ushers in a New International RecognitionThis year's exhibition also marks the launch of the inaugural Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week (SDJW), a week-long celebration of jewellery, diamonds, craftsmanship, luxury retail and international trade taking place from 9 to 15 July 2026.Anchored by SIJE 2026 and the 41st World Diamond Congress, SDJW extends beyond the exhibition halls through island-wide retail experiences, jewellery showcases, industry networking events and consumer promotions, creating a unified platform that brings together both trade professionals and consumers.The introduction of SDJW represents a significant milestone in Singapore's ambitions to strengthen its position as the region's premier jewellery and diamond hub, while fostering greater international collaboration across the jewellery value chain.World Diamond Congress Returns to Singapore After 38 YearsThe return of the 41st World Diamond Congress to Singapore marks one of the industry's most significant international events. Widely regarded as the diamond industry's premier global forum, the biennial Congress convenes senior leaders from across the international diamond value chain, including mining companies, manufacturers, diamond bourses, traders, retailers and industry associations.Its return to Singapore after 38 years highlights the Republic's continued relevance as a trusted international centre for high-value trade and reflects growing confidence in Asia's role within the global diamond economy.Together with SIJE 2026, the Congress reinforces Singapore's role as a platform where business, policy, innovation and international partnerships converge to shape the future of the jewellery and diamond industries.Industry Comes Together to Strengthen Consumer ConfidenceAt the Official Opening Ceremony, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), Singapore Jewellers' Association (SJA), and Singapore Pawnbrokers Association (SPA) jointly issued a consumer announcement and advisory regarding the ambiguous use of the term "gold-wrapped" jewellery, also marketed as Gold-Wrapped Silver (GWS) - reflecting the industry's collective commitment to transparency, consumer protection, and high industry standards.The announcement is particularly timely against a backdrop of record-high global gold prices and increasing consumer interest in more affordable alternatives. Greater transparency and clearer product descriptions are essential to safeguarding consumer confidence, protecting product integrity and reinforcing Singapore's reputation as a trusted destination for jewellery purchases among both local consumers and international visitors.The joint initiative sent a strong message to exhibitors, jewellers, buyers, foreign visitors, and all stakeholders at SIJE that Singapore remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in its jewellery industry.Strategic Collaboration to Further Internationalise SIJEAnother key highlight at this year's Official Opening Ceremony is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Singapore Jewellers' Association (SJA) and IEG Asia Pte Ltd, witnessed by Guest-of-Honour Minister of State Mr Alvin Tan.The strategic collaboration reflects a shared commitment to further internationalise SIJE, strengthen international industry partnerships, and elevate Singapore's standing as the region's leading jewellery exhibition and business platform.By bringing together the expertise and global networks of both organisations, the collaboration aims to enhance SIJE's international profile while creating new opportunities for trade, investment and cross-border industry collaboration.A Rare Historical Treasure Makes Its SIJE DebutAdding a unique historical dimension to this year's exhibition is the display of the replica of the Crown of Carlo di Borbone, showcased at the Diamond Exchange of Singapore (DES) Pavilion.Originally created for Charles III of Spain, who was also King of Naples and Sicily, the original crown was widely regarded as one of Europe's most magnificent royal jewels before it was lost centuries ago. The meticulously reconstructed replica, created using the original 1732 design drawings preserved in the Naples State Archives, represents a remarkable achievement in historical craftsmanship and restoration.The crown is closely associated with the legendary "Perfect Colour of Violet" diamond - a celebrated 41.5-carat violet diamond once considered among the most extraordinary gemstones of its time.Its presence at SIJE 2026 offers visitors a rare opportunity to appreciate an important piece of European royal jewellery history while underscoring the exhibition's growing reputation for presenting exceptional and culturally significant showcases alongside contemporary luxury collections.More Than an Exhibition:A Journey Through the World of Fine Jewellery, Luxury Watches and CraftsmanshipBeyond showcasing exceptional jewellery, SIJE 2026 offers visitors a comprehensive journey through the world of fine jewellery, luxury watches and the artistry behind their creation. Complementing the exhibition experience is the ÁTIPICO Bar Lounge in Hall C, offering handcrafted beverages and light bites in a relaxed environment for visitors throughout the four-day show.This year's exhibition presents a carefully curated collection spanning three key pillars of the industry:1. JewelleryFrom rare gemstones and natural diamonds to bespoke high jewellery and contemporary creations, SIJE 2026 showcases exceptional craftsmanship from internationally renowned jewellery houses, designers and manufacturers. Visitors can discover everything from timeless classics and bridal jewellery to statement pieces featuring coloured gemstones, pearls and precious metals.2. Luxury WatchesComplementing the jewellery showcase is an impressive collection of luxury mechanical watches, heritage timepieces, contemporary watchmaking and independent watch brands, reflecting the enduring appeal of horology among collectors and enthusiasts alike.3. Jewellery Manufacturing & MachineryRecognising the importance of innovation throughout the jewellery value chain, SIJE 2026 also features the latest jewellery manufacturing technology, precision equipment and production solutions that continue to advance modern craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence.Together, these curated showcases reflect the breadth and diversity of today's jewellery industry - from traditional artistry and heritage craftsmanship to contemporary design, innovation and manufacturing technologies.Connecting Global Buyers Through BuyerX ProgrammeFurther reinforcing SIJE's position as an international business platform is the BuyerX Programme, the exhibition's dedicated hosted buyer initiative designed to facilitate high-value business matching between international buyers and exhibitors.Through curated business meetings and a digital business-matching platform, BuyerX Programme connects qualified trade buyers with leading jewellery brands and manufacturers, creating opportunities for new partnerships, regional expansion, and cross-border collaboration across Singapore, Southeast Asia, and the wider Asia-Pacific region.The programme reflects SIJE's growing importance not only as a showcase of exceptional jewellery, but also as a strategic marketplace where meaningful commercial relationships are established, and new business opportunities are created.From the Leadership at SIJE 2026Dr Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia Pte Ltd, said, “SIJE has always been more than an exhibition. It is where international jewellers, designers, manufacturers, collectors, buyers and industry leaders come together to shape the future of our industry. As the largest edition in our history and one of the twin pillars of the inaugural Singapore Diamond & Jewellery Week, SIJE 2026 reflects the international jewellery community's continued confidence in Singapore as a trusted gateway to the region.”She added, “The two pillars - SIJE 2026 and the 41st World Diamond Congress - mark a defining moment for both the exhibition and Singapore's jewellery industry. Together, these events create an unparalleled platform for international business, innovation and collaboration, while reinforcing our commitment to elevating SIJE's global profile and strengthening Singapore's position as the region's premier jewellery hub."Note to Editors:Singapore's Jewellery Industry Continues to ShineThe continued growth of SIJE mirrors the positive outlook for Singapore's luxury jewellery and luxury watch sectors.According to market research by Statista, Singapore's luxury jewellery market generated approximately US$110 million in revenue in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.19% between 2023 and 2028.Singapore's luxury watch segment remains even larger, generating approximately US$1.39 billion in revenue in 2024, with projected annual growth of 2.73% (CAGR 2024–2029).Across Southeast Asia, rising affluence, increasing demand for luxury goods and the growing influence of Asian consumers continue to position the region as an increasingly important market for jewellery, diamonds and luxury watches.Against this backdrop, SIJE 2026 provides an important platform for international brands to engage buyers, strengthen partnerships and capture new growth opportunities within one of the world's fastest-growing luxury markets.-END-Photos Download Link:Photos Credit: IEG AsiaAbout IEG GROUP IN ASIAIEG is active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd editions was held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.About VicenzaoroIEG also presents the largest show in Europe dedicated to goldsmithing and jewellery, a true business hub for the sector, capable of promoting meetings between the most authoritative players in the gold and jewellery world. Vicenzaoro is the reference business hub for the entire sector and offers a complete experience to exhibitors and visitors. The rich exhibition offer is completed by other strategic and transversal projects. VO Vintage and VO'ClockPrivè, which take place respectively in January and September, are events dedicated to the world of watchmaking. Not only during the exhibitions but also throughout the year, Vicenzaoro offers opportunities for insights, information and culture for its audiences.For further information, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group:Nalini NaiduPrincipal Publicist and FounderMobile: +65 9633 3198nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgDean JohariSenior PublicistMobile: +65 9697 4464deanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgDiana LohPublicistMobile: +65 8228 5941dianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgOng Wei LingPublicistMobile: +65 9185 4726ongweiling@therainmaker.com.sgEmily CheePublicistMobile: +65 8393 7175emilychee@therainmaker.com.sgReleased by The Rainmaker Marketing Group on behalf of IEG Asia.

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