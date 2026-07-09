K Series by iGarden Wins Bronze in A' Robotics Awards

K Series

Robotic Pool Cleaner Recognized for Extended Autonomy, Smart Navigation, and Refined Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced iGarden as a Bronze winner in the Robotics , Automaton and Automation Design category for its work titled K Series, a robotic pool cleaner. The A' Design Award is an established international juried competition that recognizes accomplished designs across many disciplines, and it is regarded as one of the highly respected programs within the field of robotics design. This recognition follows a rigorous evaluation process in which entries are assessed by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. The Bronze A' Design Award placement positions K Series among notable contributions to autonomous cleaning equipment. The selection underscores the thoughtful engineering and considered aesthetics that distinguish the work.The A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award holds relevance for the wider industry because it highlights advances that address practical needs in residential automation. K Series responds to a recurring frustration among pool owners who contend with cleaners that operate inefficiently and require frequent charging. By pairing intelligent sensor navigation with adaptive power management, the design aligns with current trends toward low-intervention, energy-conscious outdoor systems. For users, the practical benefits include broader cleaning coverage, reduced maintenance effort, and equipment that integrates comfortably into refined poolside settings. These qualities reflect evolving standards in the robotics sector, where utility and design sensibility increasingly converge.K Series offers up to fifteen hours of continuous operation and up to three weeks of standby time, supported by a high density lithium battery and proprietary AI Inverter system that adaptively reduces power consumption. Rather than relying on random motion, it employs advanced infrared and IMU sensors for intelligent three dimensional path navigation, improving coverage compared with conventional cleaners. A track drive chassis provides obstacle crossing capability, while a 200 percent Turbo mode delivers increased suction. The hydrodynamic polymer body is finished with automotive lacquer, a technique borrowed from the auto industry to resist ultraviolet exposure and chlorine. A Holographic Touch Interface and sports car inspired form complete its distinctive character.This recognition may inform future development within the iGarden portfolio, encouraging continued exploration of automation, sustainable power management, and design led outdoor living solutions. The Bronze A' Design Award serves as encouragement for the iGarden team to pursue further refinement across its range of intelligent products. The acknowledgment also reinforces the brand's commitment to merging functional performance with considered aesthetics. Such recognition supports ongoing innovation without overstating the brand's position in the broader market.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page provides further detail on the work and its designers, and contact information for additional inquiries is available there.About iGardeniGarden is the consumer innovation sub-brand of Fairland Group, dedicated to AI-powered outdoor living. Guided by its Artful Living Technology philosophy, iGarden develops intelligent systems that reduce backyard maintenance through automation. Its portfolio includes robotic pool cleaners, swim jets, robotic lawn mowers, AI-driven pumps, salt chlorinators, and AIoT solutions, connected through a unified control platform. Based in China, iGarden aims to create outdoor spaces that adapt and manage themselves, offering an experience that is quiet, sustainable, and intelligently designed.About Fairland GroupFounded in 1999, Fairland Group builds an AI-powered outdoor living ecosystem, transforming proprietary innovation into sustainable backyard solutions worldwide. Through its sub-brand iGarden, the group advances the integration of artificial intelligence and eco-smart design across a curated range of products. These include pool cleaners, swim jets, lawn mowers, pool pumps, salt chlorinators, and the iGarden central control system. The company pursues a vision of outdoor living that is consistently intelligent, inspiring, and sustainable.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and practical value. Within the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category, evaluation criteria include innovation in robotics design, efficiency of mechanism, safety measures, ease of control, adaptability to environment, aesthetic appeal, durability, energy consumption, integration of technologies, user-friendly interface, precision in task execution, sustainability considerations, inclusion of AI elements, and future-proof design. Designs recognized with this title reflect strong technical characteristics combined with thoughtful creative skill. The recognition acknowledges professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. It is a highly regarded distinction awarded to work that improves quality of life through careful attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including robotics and automation designers, design agencies, companies, established brands, and manufacturers from the robotics and automation industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process based on pre-established criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://roboticsaward.com

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