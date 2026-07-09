X Series by iGarden Wins Bronze in A' Sporting Goods Awards

X Series

Cordless Swim Jet Brings Continuous Swimming to Compact Home Pools Without Permanent Installation

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced iGarden as a Bronze winner in the Sporting Goods , Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category for the work titled X Series, a portable swim jet system. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected international design competitions, and the Sporting Goods Awards represent a highly regarded recognition within the sporting goods and design fields. This designation acknowledges the considered development and practical merit of the X Series Swim Jet. The recognition positions the work among accomplished examples of contemporary recreation equipment design. Selection follows a rigorous evaluation by an expert jury panel.The recognition holds relevance for the broader sporting goods industry as demand grows for accessible aquatic fitness solutions in residential settings. The X Series addresses a persistent barrier, namely the desire for continuous swimming in private pools that are frequently too small for laps. By separating power from propulsion, the design removes the need for costly installation and hazardous poolside wiring. For families and athletes alike, this approach delivers flexible deployment, improved safety near water, and a more inclusive entry point to aquatic training and recreation.The X Series creates a powerful current that allows continuous swimming in place, delivering flow up to 3.5 meters per second with as much as ten hours of runtime. The system is fully cordless, powered by a wheeled suitcase-style lithium battery, and operates in pools as small as 8.2 by 8.2 feet. Users roll out the unit, place it in the pool, and control speed through a smartphone application. A Stainless Steel Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor sits within an IP68-rated, marine-grade polymer housing, while a triangular nozzle engineered through fluid dynamics produces a stable linear flow path that supports swimming just 11.8 inches from the outlet.The Bronze A' Design Award may inform future development across iGarden's portfolio, reinforcing its focus on autonomous, app-controlled outdoor living systems. The recognition serves as encouragement for the design team to continue refining safe, accessible technology that reduces complexity for users. iGarden intends to build upon the principles demonstrated in the X Series, advancing solutions that balance professional performance with family-friendly versatility.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its designers, and its development at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About iGarden Design TeamAs the innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI garden revolution. By fusing advanced artificial intelligence with eco-smart design, iGarden creates outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self-manage. The curated portfolio ranges from AI-enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI-driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivering a lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and intelligent. Guided by the philosophy Always Intelligent, Always Inspiring, Always Sustainable, iGarden is based in China.About iGarden ClientiGarden creates completely self-managing outdoor ecosystems through Artful Living Technology, an approach that reduces intervention and restores spatial clarity. This philosophy frames technology as a quiet enabler of fluid, intuitive living, allowing outdoor environments to operate with minimal user effort.About iGarden BrandFounded in 1999, Fairland Group builds an AI-powered outdoor living ecosystem, turning proprietary innovation into sustainable backyard solutions worldwide. As its innovative sub-brand, iGarden leads the global AI garden movement by combining advanced artificial intelligence with eco-smart design to create outdoor spaces that adapt and manage themselves. The product range includes pool cleaners, swim jets, lawn mowers, pool pumps, salt chlorinators, and the iGarden Central Control system. Through this portfolio, iGarden aims to make outdoor living a seamless experience that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate notable creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Within the Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation, functionality, ergonomic consideration, safety measures, material selection, environmental impact, user experience, durability, accessibility, and technological integration. Designs receiving this designation are acknowledged for their professional execution and their potential to influence industry standards. The recognition reflects an effective balance of form and function that contributes to quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes creative designers, design agencies, brands, companies, and manufacturers operating within the sporting goods, fitness, and recreation equipment industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon against pre-established evaluation criteria by an international jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at the following url: https://quality-trophy.net

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