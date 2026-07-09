Haemalgeum Psychological Counseling Center Introduces 'Enlighting' Framework to Explore Human Relationships in AI Era

Haemalgeum Psychological Counseling Center

Korean counseling network announces development of relationship-centered framework and assessment model as artificial intelligence reshapes human interaction.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haemalgeum Psychological Counseling Center , a network of 12 counseling centers across South Korea, announced the introduction of Enlighting, a relationship-centered counseling framework developed from years of clinical practice. The organization is also developing the LAT Assessment and an Enlighting professional licensing program as part of its broader effort to expand counseling methodologies originating in Korea.The announcement comes as advances in artificial intelligence continue to influence how people communicate, learn, and interact. While AI technologies have become increasingly capable of generating natural conversations and responding to emotional cues, Haemalgeum believes the importance of authentic human relationships is becoming even more significant.According to the organization, the new framework grew out of a recurring observation made across its counseling centers: although people naturally seek meaningful relationships, they can also lose confidence in themselves through unhealthy interpersonal experiences.To address this challenge, Haemalgeum has introduced a counseling philosophy it calls Healthy Relationalism, which emphasizes maintaining one's sense of self while building healthy relationships with others."Healthy Relationalism is based on a simple principle," said Song Lee, founder of Haemalgeum Psychological Counseling Center and developer of the Enlighting framework. "Enlighting did not begin as a theory. It grew out of years of counseling practice, where I repeatedly observed people who wanted close relationships but gradually lost trust in their own perceptions and sense of self within those relationships. Healthy Relationalism reflects the idea that people should not lose themselves for the sake of relationships, nor abandon relationships simply to protect themselves."Building on this philosophy, Haemalgeum introduced the concept of Enlighting, which is defined as "the process of learning to trust again the sense of self that was once denied by others." The framework is intended to encourage self-awareness and healthier interpersonal communication.The organization also announced that it is developing the LAT Assessment, a relationship-focused evaluation framework, along with an Enlighting professional licensing system designed to support future education and professional training. Additional information regarding both initiatives is expected to be released as development progresses.The philosophy behind the framework reflects broader influences from both Eastern contemplative traditions and contemporary psychology. Haemalgeum notes that mindfulness, now widely recognized around the world, emerged through the intersection of Eastern contemplative practice and modern behavioral science. The organization believes the rapid development of artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to further explore how relationship-centered approaches may contribute to conversations about human connection.

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