Augustus Wealth helps Anduril employees move from worker to investor with new planning resources

Augustus Wealth has expanded its equity planning resources with an Anduril-focused roadmap & RSU tax calculator for employees preparing for major wealth moves.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based financial planning firm Augustus Wealth has launched new Anduril-focused equity planning resources designed to help employees better understand RSUs, taxes, liquidity, and the transition from concentrated company equity to sustainable wealth.The new resources include a dedicated Worker to Investor planning page for Anduril shareholders and an Anduril RSU Tax Calculator built to model potential withholding gaps, tax exposure, and vesting outcomes. Together, they give Anduril employees a clearer way to think through the transition from Double to Single trigger RSUs, ISO planning, tender offer decisions, and securing liquidity.The Worker to Investor framework is organized around three stages: understanding and modeling equity, designing systems to manage concentration and deploy capital, and converting liquidity into a diversified asset base. The Anduril RSU Tax Calculator supports that process by helping employees estimate the difference between standard RSU withholding and the tax liability that may come due in a high-income vesting year.“Anduril employees are sitting on meaningful equity due to the trajectory of the share price, but their planning questions can get complicated quickly,” said Derek Munchow, CFP, founder of Augustus Wealth. “Our goal with these resources is to give people a clearer starting point. Before a tender, IPO, or major vesting event arrives, employees should understand what they own, what could be taxable, how liquidity may work, and how those decisions fit into the bigger picture.”These resources build on Augustus Wealth’s continued focus on equity compensation planning for professionals in the space, defense technology, startup, and high-growth sectors. While the resources are educational and do not replace personalized tax or financial advice, they are designed to help Anduril employees approach major equity decisions with more structure, and a stronger sense of what comes next.About: Augustus Wealth is a Los Angeles-based advisory firm focused on helping high-earning professionals make better decisions around company equity, taxes, liquidity, and long-term investing. The firm is led by Derek Munchow, CFP, who works with clients facing complex stock compensation events, including RSUs, stock options, tender offers, IPO planning, and concentrated positions. With clients across Los Angeles, Orange County, Silicon Valley, Austin, and other innovation hubs, the firm supports investors facing complex decisions around company stock, diversification, tax planning, and long-term financial independence.For more info, visit: www.augustuswealth.com/

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