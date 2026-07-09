Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,298 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei Pays Condolences at Venezuelan Embassy in China for Earthquake Victims

On July 6, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei visited the Embassy of Venezuela in China to pay condolences, expressing profound condolences for the victims of the earthquake in Venezuela and wishing the Venezuelan government and people an early recovery from the disaster and reconstruction of their homeland.

Ambassador of Venezuela to China Remigio Ceballos expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese side for the condolences and the earthquake relief support provided.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei Pays Condolences at Venezuelan Embassy in China for Earthquake Victims

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.