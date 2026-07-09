Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei Pays Condolences at Venezuelan Embassy in China for Earthquake Victims
On July 6, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei visited the Embassy of Venezuela in China to pay condolences, expressing profound condolences for the victims of the earthquake in Venezuela and wishing the Venezuelan government and people an early recovery from the disaster and reconstruction of their homeland.
Ambassador of Venezuela to China Remigio Ceballos expressed sincere gratitude to the Chinese side for the condolences and the earthquake relief support provided.
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