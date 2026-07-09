Jason and Nena Lone to Appear on Blue Collar America TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevated Resin Creations founders Jason and Nena Lone are set to appear on Blue Collar America TV, where they will share insights on resin aggregate resurfacing and innovative outdoor surfacing solutions for residential and commercial properties.Blue Collar America TV is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world — the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to website In their episode, the Lones will discuss their transition from successful corporate careers to full-time entrepreneurship, how they identified changing customer demand, and why customer-focused service, sustainable permeable surfaces, and thoughtful business growth have shaped the evolution of Elevated Resin Creations.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Blue Collar America TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Jason and Nena’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.bluecollaramericatv.com/jason-and-nena-lone

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