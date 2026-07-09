Jillian Marty and Kiersten Gralinski to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jillian Marty, Founder and CEO of LuX Tattoo Removal, and Kiersten Gralinski, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer of LuX Tattoo Removal, are set to appear on Women in Power TV, where they share how faith, compassion, and purpose-driven leadership are reshaping the way they approach innovation, clinical excellence, and client care.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story, from struggle to triumph, highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In their episode, Marty and Gralinski explore how leading with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to excellence can create meaningful transformation. They discuss the importance of prioritizing dignity, confidence, and skin integrity while building a culture rooted in purpose, professionalism, and second chances.Marty and Gralinski’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/jillian-marty-kiersten-gralinski63920753

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