Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, July 9 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by Department of Employment Services (DOES) Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, community leaders and District youth to celebrate the 47th year of the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) and the continued growth of the Career Ready Early Scholars Program (CRESP).

This summer, more than 15,000 young people are participating in MBSYEP and CRESP, marking the highest combined enrollment over the past 12 years. The Mayor will meet with youth participating in summer programming and highlight the District’s continued investments in helping young people gain work experience, develop career-ready skills, earn income and prepare for future success.

The event will be held at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, a year-round hub for academic, athletic and enrichment programming serving young people in Wards 7 and 8. The Academy is hosting MBSYEP participants as camp counselors and youth leaders this summer, all of whom are former Academy campers who have returned to support the next generation of participants.

When:

Thursday, July 9 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Wendell Felder, Ward 7

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, Department of Employment Services

Lauren McCarthy, Vice President and Executive Director, Washington Nationals Philanthropies

Where:

Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy

3675 Ely Place SE

*Closest Bus Routes: C31, C35, C37, D24, V8*

*Closest Bikeshare: 37th & Ely Pl SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser