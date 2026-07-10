FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MYSTERY THRILLER “THE THIRD DEGREE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the mystery thriller feature THE THIRD DEGREE -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting July 10, 2026

Mystery-Thriller Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms on July 10, 2026

THE THIRD DEGREE is a psychological puzzle box wrapped in a classic murder mystery. It is a story about control, manipulation, and the deadly consequences of blurring art with real life.” — Filmmaker Ryan Little

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the mystery thriller feature THE THIRD DEGREE -- now available on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms starting on July 10, 2026, as well as DVD on July 14, 2026.

THE THIRD DEGREE tells the story of William, who has written and directed a murder mystery filled with Hitchcockian and film noir twists. He has invited three former classmates from an English Dramatic Academy to star in the production: the gorgeous but manipulative Gabrielle, the clever and treacherous Sterling, and his impulsive close friend, Warrick. The group gathers to rehearse with him inside a creepy, ancient theater in London. During this single night of rehearsal, hidden secrets and affairs among the actors come to light. These real-life revelations unfold alongside flashbacks to 1922, the era in which the play takes place. Through a series of unexpected twists, the actors attempt to outsmart one another, but their rivalry soon spirals into murderous consequences. As the night progresses, William builds the suspense by manipulating the ambitions of his cast while rewriting their characters into violent, action-packed scenes. By the finale, everyone is left questioning who has actually been murdered and who has survived. For both the cast and the audience, it becomes nearly impossible to tell the difference between reality and the play.

Written by McKay Daines and directed by Ryan Little, THE THIRD DEGREE was produced by McKay Daines and Steven A. Lee. Featured actors include: James Barrington (‘William’), Eric Geynes (‘Warrick’), Tom Hutch (‘Sterling’), and Nicola Posener (‘Gabrielle’).

"THE THIRD DEGREE is a psychological puzzle box wrapped in a classic murder mystery,” said filmmaker Ryan Little. “It explores the dark side of ambition when the characters they create refuse to stay on the page. It is a story about control, manipulation, and the deadly consequences of blurring art with real life. We wanted to craft an immersive experience where the audience can never quite trust what is reality and what is part of the play.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire THE THIRD DEGREE directly with the filmmakers and sales agent Giulia Prenna of Mind the GAP Productions.

THE THIRD DEGREE info: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt32361498/fullcredits/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - THE THIRD DEGREE (2026)

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