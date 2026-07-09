Author Anesa Miller Says America Must Do More to Solve the Housing Crisis as Ambrosia Debuts Free Online

Anesa Miller

Free in Gulf Coast Journal, Ambrosia explores the human cost of housing insecurity and the need for affordable housing solutions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As housing costs continue to rise across the United States, author Anesa Miller is using fiction to spark conversation about one of the nation's most pressing challenges. Her acclaimed short story, Ambrosia, is now available to read online for free in Gulf Coast Journal, making its timely message accessible to readers everywhere.

"I wrote Ambrosia to shed light on a daunting issue facing the United States. Although there are a large number of people experiencing homelessness across the country, there are ways to provide affordable housing and help people move off the streets," Miller says.

At the heart of Ambrosia is Ray Ainsley, whose plan to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) for his older brother, Gavin, becomes an unexpected lesson in the realities of America's housing crisis. His experience with City Hall exposes the resistance, bureaucracy, and community concerns that often stand in the way of creating affordable housing, even as homelessness continues to rise.

Ambrosia examines the emotional and personal consequences of housing insecurity, offering readers a deeply human perspective on an issue affecting millions of Americans. Through fiction, Miller explores the uncertainty, displacement, and difficult choices families face when stable housing becomes increasingly out of reach.

Miller hopes Ambrosia will encourage meaningful discussions about the growing affordability crisis and the need for communities to rethink how housing is planned, preserved, and expanded.

"The housing crisis isn't inevitable," Miller explains. "We need to make affordability a priority again. A young couple should be able to buy a house. It can be possible."

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) 2025 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, homelessness in the United States has increased by 27% since 2013. Miller says this underscores the growing need for affordable housing and long-term community solutions.

Beyond raising awareness, Miller advocates for practical, community-focused solutions. She supports historic preservation that restores and repurposes existing buildings instead of allowing them to deteriorate or be demolished. She also believes in increasing "core density" by creating more housing near town and city centres, making neighbourhoods more walkable while expanding the supply of homes where people want to live.

"We should be finding ways to reuse what we've already built while creating more homes where people can live, work and thrive," Miller states. "Housing should be within reach for ordinary families."

Miller says publishing Ambrosia without a paywall is another way to draw attention to this tragic and preventable issue. She hopes readers will see the story as a source of inspiration and a catalyst for helping end the housing crisis.

"Homelessness in America not only affects those who do not have a place to stay, but it affects all of us," Miller concludes. "I want people to care about their communities and understand that there are people just like them with nowhere to go. It's time for America to speak out and stop this from happening."

Readers can access Ambrosia free online through Gulf Coast Journal.

About Anesa Miller

Anesa Miller is an award-winning author whose fiction explores contemporary social issues through compelling, character-driven storytelling. Her work examines the complexities of modern life while encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the challenges facing communities.

To learn more, click here: https://anesamiller.com/

Anesa Miller is available for interviews.

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