XYDF: A Trusted EV Charger Manufacturer Powering Global AC Charging Infrastructure With Scalable 22kW Solutions

XYDF delivers certified AC charging solutions and premium 22kW EV chargers for residential, commercial, and industrial projects worldwide.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global push for transportation electrification has driven unprecedented demand for robust, cost-effective electric vehicle charging infrastructure. For businesses, fleet operators, real estate developers, and residential communities, choosing the right charging equipment supplier directly impacts long-term operational efficiency, user satisfaction, and return on investment. As a vertically integrated EV Charger Manufacturer with a track record of stable, long-lasting installations, Xinya Dongfang Electricity Technology Co., Ltd. (XYDF) has emerged as a go-to partner for brands and projects across the globe.1. Decades of Expertise: What Makes XYDF Stand Out in the Global MarketFounded with a focus on R&D and manufacturing excellence, XYDF brings over 10 years of specialized experience in the EV charging sector. Its first-generation DC charging stations, installed back in 2017, remain in reliable operation today — a testament to the brand's commitment to build quality and long-term durability.Housed in a 40,000-square-meter factory facility with two complete production lines, the company supports large-scale bulk orders while maintaining strict quality control. Its in-house R&D team of 20+ engineers designs self-developed SMT mainboards, enabling full customization of hardware, software, and user interfaces to match local market requirements. This end-to-end OEM/ODM capability has made XYDF a trusted partner for auto brands, energy companies, and government projects.Its portfolio of completed projects spans diverse use cases and extreme environments: from ultra-cold charging stations in Inner Mongolia that operate reliably at -30°C, to heavy-duty mining vehicle charging solutions built for CRRC, and nationwide charging network upgrades for thousands of Chery dealerships. It has also delivered localized UI customization for clients in Russia and Brazil, eliminating language barriers and improving end-user charging experiences.Unlike trading companies or resellers, XYDF controls every step of production from component sourcing to final testing, ensuring consistent quality, competitive factory-direct pricing, and flexible lead times for orders of all sizes. For partners looking to build their own charging brand or launch custom projects, this vertical integration translates to lower costs, faster iteration, and more reliable after-sales support.2.Full-Spectrum AC Charging Solutions for Residential, Commercial, and Fleet UseAs an experienced AC Charger manufacturer, XYDF designs and produces a complete lineup of Level 2 AC charging equipment to fit every deployment scenario. Ranging from 7kW to 22kW power ratings, these chargers balance cost efficiency, reliable performance, and flexible installation, making them ideal for bulk rollouts across residential communities, office parking lots, retail centers, and fleet depots.Unlike DC fast charging infrastructure that requires high upfront investment and extensive grid upgrades, AC charging stations offer a scalable, budget-friendly solution for locations where vehicles park for extended periods. They are compatible with nearly all mainstream electric vehicle models — including Tesla, Audi, BMW, Toyota, BYD, and more — supporting both Type 1 and Type 2 connectors to match regional standards.Built with ingress protection ratings of IP54 or IP65, XYDF's AC chargers operate safely both indoors and outdoors, withstanding dust, rain, and fluctuating temperatures. Installation is flexible, with options for wall-mounted or floor/pedestal mounting to fit existing parking layouts without costly renovation. For charging network operators, all smart units support the OCPP 1.6 protocol, enabling seamless integration with third-party charging management platforms, remote monitoring, and dynamic load balancing to optimize energy usage and reduce utility costs.The product line also includes user-centric smart features such as scheduled charging, OTA remote diagnostics, and multiple authorization methods (RFID card, mobile app, or plug-and-charge) to fit different user scenarios. All units hold CE, UKCA, ISO9001, and RoHS certifications, meeting strict safety and quality standards for European and global markets.For real estate developers and property managers, XYDF's AC charging solutions offer a low-barrier way to upgrade properties with EV readiness, increasing asset value and attracting eco-conscious tenants. For fleet operators, these chargers support centralized energy management, reducing operational costs while accelerating zero-emission fleet transitions.3.The 22kW EV Charger : High-Power Level 2 Charging for High-Demand ScenariosFor commercial locations, fleet depots, and properties with 3-phase power access, the 22kW EV Charger from XYDF's E22 Series delivers the optimal balance of charging speed, installation cost, and operational efficiency. Delivering roughly three times the charging power of standard 7kW residential chargers, it can add up to 90 miles of driving range per hour of charging, drastically reducing wait times for shared-use chargers and improving utilization rates.This 3-phase 400V unit is built with a compact, modern PC+ABS enclosure rated IP55 for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for outdoor parking areas and harsh weather conditions. It supports three charging authorization modes to fit different operation models: simple plug-and-charge for private fleets, RFID card access for managed commercial sites, and mobile app control for public charging networks. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, LAN, and optional GPRS, ensuring reliable network access in any location.Safety is embedded into every layer of the design. The charger integrates a Type A + 6mA DC residual current device (RCD), along with full-spectrum protection features: over-current protection, over/under voltage protection, surge protection, over-temperature protection, and relay welding detection. These safeguards protect both the vehicle battery and the charging unit, minimizing maintenance needs and ensuring a long service life with minimal downtime.For operators looking to optimize energy costs, the charger supports optional dynamic load balancing with MID metering, automatically adjusting charging power based on real-time grid load to avoid peak demand charges and prevent grid overload. It is certified to CE and CB standards, complying with IEC 61851-1 and other international safety norms, and is available with Type 2, Type 1, or GB/T connectors to match regional EV standards.Weighing just 4kg with a slim form factor (190mm × 100mm × 350mm), the E22 Series 22kW charger is easy to install and maintain, reducing on-site labor costs for large-scale deployments. It operates reliably across a wide temperature range from -30°C to 50°C, making it suitable for markets with extreme climate conditions — from cold northern regions to warm tropical areas.For commercial parking lots, shopping malls, and workplace charging programs, this 22kW level 2 charging station strikes the perfect balance: it is fast enough to top up most EV batteries during a typical workday or shopping trip, while costing a fraction of a DC fast charger. This makes it the most cost-effective choice for high-usage, medium-stay parking locations.4.Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: What is the difference between 7kW, 11kW, and 22kW AC chargers?A: The primary difference is charging speed, determined by power output and grid connection. A 7kW single-phase charger is standard for residential use, adding roughly 25–30 miles of range per hour. 11kW and 22kW chargers use 3-phase power, delivering faster speeds ideal for commercial and fleet use: 11kW adds approximately 40 miles per hour, while 22kW adds up to 90 miles per hour. All three are classified as Level 2 AC chargers and work with the vast majority of EV models.Q: Can I install a 22kW EV charger at home?A: Yes, but only if your property has access to a 3-phase 400V power supply. Most single-family homes use single-phase power, which only supports up to 7kW chargers. If 3-phase power is available (common in larger homes, townhouses, and properties in many European regions), a 22kW charger provides much faster home charging, especially for drivers with high daily mileage or multiple electric vehicles.Q: What certifications should I look for when buying commercial AC chargers?A: For European markets, look for CE certification and compliance with IEC 61851-1 safety standards. UKCA certification is required for the UK market. Additional important certifications include ISO9001 for quality management systems, RoHS for environmental compliance, and CB certification for broader global market acceptance. For metering and billing use cases, MID-certified metering is also recommended to ensure compliance with local billing regulations.Q: Are XYDF's AC chargers compatible with my existing charging management system?A: Yes. All XYDF smart AC chargers support the OCPP 1.6J open protocol, which is the global industry standard for charging network interoperability. This means they can integrate seamlessly with most mainstream charging management platforms, enabling remote monitoring, user account management, billing, and energy optimization through your existing software system.Q: Does XYDF offer custom branding or white-label OEM services?A: Absolutely. As a full-service EV charger manufacturer, XYDF provides comprehensive OEM/ODM services tailored to partner needs. This includes custom branding and logo printing on hardware, white-label software and user interfaces, localized language UI customization for regional markets, and tailored hardware feature adjustments to fit specific project requirements. The engineering team works closely with partners to deliver solutions fully aligned with their brand identity and project goals.5.Start Your EV Charging Project With XYDF TodayWhether you are rolling out charging infrastructure for a residential community, upgrading commercial parking facilities, electrifying a corporate fleet, or building your own EV charging brand, choosing the right manufacturing partner ensures your project is delivered on time, on budget, and built to last for years of reliable operation.XYDF combines deep manufacturing expertise, in-house R&D capabilities, and years of real-world project experience to deliver tailored EV charging solutions for global markets. From standard bulk orders of Level 2 AC chargers to fully customized ODM projects for extreme industrial environments, the team works directly with clients to design solutions that match their specific use cases, budget, and local regulatory requirements.With factory-direct pricing, flexible minimum order quantities, and dedicated after-sales technical support, XYDF removes the friction from sourcing EV charging equipment. Partners get access to a full range of AC and DC charging products, custom design support, and a supply chain backed by world-class industrial manufacturing capacity.If you are looking for a reliable EV charger supplier with a proven track record, explore the full AC product lineup, request detailed technical datasheets, or get a customized quote for your upcoming charging project. The XYDF team is ready to help you build high-quality, cost-effective EV charging infrastructure that grows with your business.

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