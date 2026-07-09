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An In-Depth Look at Precision Rolled Ring Forgings for Wind Power, Oil & Gas, Heavy Equipment, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JINAN, China — Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of forged components established in 2006 and headquartered in Jinan, China, has disclosed technical specifications of its rolled ring forgings production, highlighting computer-controlled ring rolling, alloy steel forging for extreme environments, and full-process heat treatment with precise temperature control. The company operates 10 production facilities across China and Spain and brings over 50 years of forging experience to global markets including the EU, USA, Japan, and the Middle East. Seamless Rolled Ring Forgings Core CapabilitiesIraeta produces seamless rolled ring forgings using a 22-meter ring rolling machine, which the company states is the world's largest. This equipment enables the production of profiling rolled ring forgings and custom rolled ring forgings with maximum outer diameters up to 22 meters, heights up to 5 meters, and unit weights up to 300 tons. Common material grades include carbon steel, stainless steel, and alloy steel, allowing the supply of steel rolled ring forgings, carbon steel rolled ring forgings, and alloy steel rolled ring forgings tailored to specific application requirements.The company's manufacturing process covers ring rolling, open-die forging, and precision machining. Key technical parameters for its forged seamless rolled rings include: outer diameter range from small diameters to 22 m; material options covering carbon steels, stainless steels, and alloy steels (including heat-resistant and corrosion-resistant grades); forging ratio optimized for grain refinement and mechanical properties; dimensional tolerances achievable through precision machining; high temperature resistance grades suitable for extreme heat conditions; and non-destructive testing conformity to internationally recognized inspection standards such as ASTM, EN, and ISO. These capabilities directly serve buyers seeking high precision rolled ring forging solutions.Applications in Heavy IndustriesHot rolled seamless forged rings from Iraeta are deployed across multiple demanding sectors. In the wind power industry, the components provide critical load-bearing connections for offshore wind turbines, operating continuously under high cyclic loads, salt spray, and marine corrosion — a typical requirement for wind turbine rolled ring forgings and wind power rolled ring forgings. For hydropower projects, Iraeta supplies hydropower rolled ring forgings that withstand high water head pressure, sediment abrasion, and fatigue loads in turbine and generator systems.In offshore engineering, the shipbuilding rolled ring forgings and other components serve drilling platforms and deep-sea equipment, meeting deep-sea pressure resistance and seawater corrosion protection requirements. The petrochemical industry relies on Iraeta's seamless rolled ring forgings for pressure vessels and piping systems under high-temperature, high-pressure, and corrosive environments. Additionally, the rotary kiln sector uses large rolled ring forgings for kiln tyres and drive rings, enduring extreme temperature, heavy cyclic load, and continuous 24/7 operation across countries including Germany, the United States, and Japan.Market Reach and Quality AssuranceIraeta serves buyers across the EU, USA, Japan, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Brazil, and India. Its rolled ring forgings manufacturer position is reinforced by an R&D team of 100 engineers and production facilities capable of end-to-end processing from custom material preparation to forging, heat treatment, precision machining, and rigorous testing. The company also produced the world's largest seamless forged ring (15.7 meters in diameter) in 2022, a Guinness World Record that validates its extreme manufacturing scale.For procurement professionals evaluating large rolled ring forgings suppliers, Iraeta offers custom rolled ring forgings with technical support for demanding geometries and material specifications. The company's rolled ring forgings factory in China provides direct factory pricing and quality control traceability.In 2022, Iraeta set a Guinness World Record by producing the world’s largest seamless forged ring—15.7 meters in diameter and 49.2 meters in circumference. This achievement, combined with the 22-meter ring rolling machine, positions the company as a capable rolled ring forgings supplier for mega-scale projects in nuclear power, cement production, tunnel boring, and metal mining.Contact Information· Iraeta Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.· Contact: Simon Wang· Email: ebiz@iraeta.com· Tel: +86 188-5315-7508· WhatsApp: +86 18853157508· Website: https://www.iraeta.com · Address: 4177 Jiwang Road, Zhangqiu, Jinan, China

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