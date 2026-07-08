“Meet Michael What-Lie”: Lying That He Didn’t Knowingly & Repeatedly Appoint A Convicted Child Sex Predator to NCGOP Leadership

On day three of the “Meet Michael What-Lie” campaign, here’s a reminder that Michael Whatley has lied about knowingly and repeatedly appointing Harvey West, a convicted child sex predator, to NCGOP leadership.

Despite West himself admitting that he was twice appointed by Whatley, Whatley has falsely claimed that West “was elected on his own.”

West has said he was open with NCGOP leadership about serving six years in prison for sexually abusing three minors – yet Whatley appointed him anyway and is now lying about it.

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Washington Examiner: “Video shared with Secrets shows Whatley being confronted by an activist outside a recent fundraiser. He was asked why he had promoted West into a position of authority. ‘He was elected on his own,’ Whatley answered. Michele Woodhouse, a Republican who ran for House in the state’s 11th Congressional District in 2021, said Whatley was being less than honest…”

Andy Specht, WRAL: “FACT CHECK Sex offender says, yes, Michael Whatley did appoint him to NCGOP committee”

NC Newsline: “Whatley has come under fire for his ties to 1st Congressional District Chair Harvey West, a convicted sex offender whom he appointed to a key rulemaking body for the state GOP multiple times”

Asheville Watchdog: “The party leadership under Whatley had detailed knowledge of West’s record yet supported West’s rise to influence”

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