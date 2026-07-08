Wrecords Music Festival Invites Local Bands to Compete

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) is proud to be a sponsor of the 2026 Wrecords Music Festival, a 24-hour music recording race where independent artists (18 and older) will be challenged to create an original song using a randomly assigned genre, lyric and instrument. Now in its second year, the efforts to connect more Oklahoman musicians with the local industry and community continue to grow.

“There are countless video competitions these days. So my partner, Jordan Vinyard, and I thought, why not create one for musicians? That’s how Wrecords Music Festival was born,” said co-creator Reagan Elkins. “Last year was our inaugural festival, and we were blown away by the response. Musicians from across Oklahoma submitted original songs and traveled to our awards show to celebrate together. Friendships were formed, unforgettable memories were made and, most importantly, Oklahoma musicians were given a platform to share their creativity while earning money for their hard work.”

This unique event focuses on providing more opportunities for local musicians no matter their background and level of experience. Additionally, the contest provides an opportunity to further their music careers through a grand prize of $2,500 and a free music video for the first-place winner. The second- and third-place winners will also receive a monetary prize in addition to the gig and performance opportunities that may be offered to select participants.

“At its core, Wrecords is all about the artists,” said co-creator Jordan Vinyard. “We provide local musicians with a platform to perform, connect with new audiences and gain access to resources that can have a lasting impact on their careers. At the same time, the festival demonstrates how the arts contribute to economic development in Oklahoma communities. By attracting audiences, fostering cultural experiences and connecting community with our state’s vibrant music scene, Wrecords strengthens both local economies and creative networks.” He continues, “Our goal is to build a thriving ecosystem where artists, businesses and communities all benefit – creating opportunities that extend far beyond the stage and help position Oklahoma as a place where creative talent can flourish.”

The competition begins July 17 at 11:59 p.m., with submissions due by July 18 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on July 25 at 6 p.m. at Legends Pubhouse & Venue in Chickasha, where select artists will perform. The deadline to register is July 16.

For more information and to register, visit 2026 WRECORDS MUSIC FESTIVAL 24 Hour Competition – USAO Alumni Association.

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About the Oklahoma Film + Music Office

Under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) works to promote the state as a viable hub for film, television and music production as well as further develop opportunities for workforce, business and community growth within these sectors. For more information on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, including the state’s film incentives and additional resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.