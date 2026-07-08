5 Times DC Insider & Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley Pushed Policies That Boost His Stocks at NC Families’ Expense

As Duke Energy threatens further rate hikes on North Carolina families, Whatley – who has up to $445,000 invested in Duke Energy – refuses to take

a stance

. Whatley’s investments would stand to see

“boost[ed] profits”

if a hike went into effect. This comes as Whatley’s decades-long career as a lobbyist for utility companies, including

“argu[ing] in favor of rate increases”

for Duke Energy, has been in the spotlight.