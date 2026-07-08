5 Times DC Insider & Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley Pushed Policies That Boost His Stocks at NC Families’ Expense
As new reporting exposes DC insider Michael Whatley for pushing harmful FEMA recommendations that could spike the up to $190,000 of stock he holds while raising costs on disaster victims, here’s a reminder that Whatley has a long pattern of advocating for policies that benefit his stock portfolio at the expense of North Carolina families:
- DUKE ENERGY STOCKS: As Duke Energy threatens further rate hikes on North Carolina families, Whatley – who has up to $445,000 invested in Duke Energy – refuses to take a stance. Whatley’s investments would stand to see “boost[ed] profits” if a hike went into effect. This comes as Whatley’s decades-long career as a lobbyist for utility companies, including “argu[ing] in favor of rate increases” for Duke Energy, has been in the spotlight.
- BIG PHARMA STOCKS: Whatley actively pressured North Carolina Republicans to publicly support the OBBBA, which changed prescription drug regulation, increasing drug prices for North Carolina seniors and benefiting Whatley’s up to $265,000 in Big Pharma stock.
- AND NOW, FLOOD INSURANCE STOCKS: As co-chair of the FEMA Review Council’s Final Report Subcommittee, Whatley’s report included recommendations pushing for privatizing flood insurance, benefitting the up to $190,000 of stock he holds in insurance companies while creating “affordability and availability challenges” for disaster victims.
Again and again, Whatley has proven that he will put his bottom line before North Carolina families.
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