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Highlighting Manufacturers Providing Reliable Ultrasonic Solutions for Diverse Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 9, 2026 —The global ultrasonic machine market is experiencing steady expansion, propelled by rising automation and precision processing needs across food, medical, electronics, and energy industries. According to Dataintelo, the ultrasonic cutters market was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2033. The ultrasonic spray systems market, per Market Research Future, is forecast to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2024 to USD 1.2 billion by 2034. Within China, several manufacturers have built strong reputations for delivering high-quality ultrasonic cutting, coating, and spraying equipment. This article profiles five Chinese ultrasonic machine manufacturers: Hangzhou Cheersonic Ultrasonics Equipments Co., Limited (Cheersonic), Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd., SBT Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd., LINGKE ULTRASONICS CO., LTD, and Hangzhou Fsonic Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Cheersonic Ultrasonics Equipments Co., Limited(cheersonic)Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Fuyang District, Hangzhou, Cheersonic is a high-tech enterprise integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service for ultrasonic equipment. The company has a registered capital of 10 million RMB, a 7,150 m² factory, and approximately 100 employees. Its R&D team consists of 20 engineers, and the company holds 31 patents and 3 software copyrights. Annual production capacity stands at 1,200 units. Cheersonic's main product lines include ultrasonic cutting, slicing, coating, and spraying equipment. According to the company, its ultrasonic slicing models can achieve production speeds of 80 to 1,500 cakes or pies per hour, and its ultrasonic spraying equipment attains raw material utilization rates exceeding 95%. In the baking industry, the ultrasonic cutting system uses high-frequency blade vibration for low-pressure separation cutting, achieving dimensional error within ±1 mm, and can handle frozen desserts at temperatures down to -20°C without pre-thawing, helping to avoid deformation and uneven cutting. The company's products serve the food, medical, electronics, and energy sectors.Contact information:Name: Beaty MaoEmail: market2@cheersonic.comTel: +86 133-7254-0303WhatsApp: +86 158-6904-9660Website: www.cheersonic.com Siansonic Technology Co., Ltd.Siansonic Technology is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in ultrasonic equipment for industrial and medical applications. The company is recognized for its expertise in ultrasonic welding, cleaning, and cutting systems, serving clients in electronics, automotive, and packaging industries. Its product portfolio includes ultrasonic generators, transducers, and custom automation solutions.SBT Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd.SBT Ultrasonic Technology focuses on the development and production of ultrasonic cleaning and welding machines. The company supplies equipment for precision parts cleaning, surface treatment, and plastic/rubber welding applications across manufacturing sectors.LINGKE ULTRASONICS CO., LTDLINGKE ULTRASONICS is known for its range of ultrasonic welding machines, plastic welders, and related components. The company serves the automotive, medical, and electronics industries with automated ultrasonic assembly solutions, emphasizing reliability and process control.Hangzhou Fsonic Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Fsonic Ultrasonic Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures ultrasonic cleaning equipment and systems for industrial and laboratory use. Its product line includes ultrasonic baths, cleaning lines, and custom-engineered solutions for applications such as optics, electronics, and metal surface cleaning.Industry OutlookAs the global demand for high-precision, low-waste manufacturing processes continues to climb, ultrasonic technology is becoming an integral part of intelligent industrial applications. Chinese manufacturers are increasingly competing on innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Companies like Cheersonic, with its strong R&D capabilities and broad product portfolio, are well-positioned to capture growth in both domestic and export markets. Asia Pacific accounted for an estimated 25% to 38% of global ultrasonic technology revenue in 2025, according to Fortune Business Insights, underscoring the region's importance.

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