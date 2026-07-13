Camli Brings a New Layer of Travel Savings to U.S. Flyers: Exclusive Upgrades on Real Airline Tickets, Miles Included

Camli - Your Travel Companion

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here is something the airline industry has never gone out of its way to advertise: not all flight fares are created equal, and the ones that don't appear on public booking sites are often the ones saved for travel agents or insiders. Airlines move a portion of their inventory through wholesale distribution channels where rates are negotiated with accredited consolidators that never show up on Google Flights or other flight booking platforms. The seat is identical. The airline is the same. The flight number doesn't change. The fare does.

That is the gap Camli was built around. Operating as a U.S. IATA-accredited flight consolidator out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Camli is an independent Travel Savings Platforms built to offer everyday American travelers direct access to this pricing layer – the one that has mostly benefited corporate travel managers and frequent fliers who knew where to look. Frequent-flier miles accrue normally on every segment — travelers keep the points and status benefits they'd earn booking direct, while paying consolidator rates. Since 2021, the company has sold more than two million tickets across 200-plus airlines and helped layman travelers save up to $480 on a single flight ticket. Without the kind of marketing presence the big OTAs rely on, Camli has earned and maintained A+ ratings across platforms.

Beyond the base fare, Camli's consolidator access opens up options most travelers assume are out of reach. Say last minute cancellation? An upgrade at no added cost? Talk to Camli’s Live Support Team operating 24/7 to deliver surprise upgrades, generally not offered by airlines or other OTAs or consolidators. Same cost. Only Better Flying Experience.

Our agents also identify nonstop routing alternatives that don't surface through standard search, and can build itineraries that turn a layover into an extended stay in a second city at no additional airfare cost. As a full travel savings platform, Camli helps travelers stack value rather than choose between price and rewards: consolidator fares on the base ticket, miles and elite-qualifying credit earned on eligible fares, and airline deals across 200+ carriers surfaced by live agents rather than an algorithm.

Flexibility is part of the picture too. Refundable fare classes exist within consolidator inventory on select routes, and Camli's agents look for them, particularly for travelers booking far ahead or those whose plans are still taking shape.

Every ticket issued is an official airline e-ticket, issued directly by the carrier, with frequent flier miles accruing normally.

The agents themselves are the part most travelers don't expect. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, they handle bookings, routing questions, last-minute flight bookings, changes and the kind of complicated itinerary that a booking engine simply isn't built for.

Camli is available at camli.com, with live agents reachable around the clock at +1-(855)-919-6470.

About Camli

Camli is a U.S. IATA & ARC accredited flight consolidator operated by Planet Aero LLC, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since 2021, the company has helped American travelers access negotiated airline fares across 200+ carriers – unavailable on public booking platforms – supported by a 24/7 live agent team. Visit camli.com for exclusive airfares and cheap flight deals unfindable anywhere else.

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