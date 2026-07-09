Branches and union democracy, 29 September 2026
This 90-minute session is for any branch committee members who would like to learn more about the role of branches in our union's democracy.
Topics covered will include:
- Raising issues through the NUJ's democractic structures
- Nominating branch members to councils and committees
- Playing an active role in the Delegate Meeting
- Connecting with the wider trade union movement
Please try to find somewhere quiet to join the session and be prepared to turn your camera on. If you cannot turn on your camera, you will be asked to write in the chat box instead. This helps us to ensure the session is accessible for all other participants
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