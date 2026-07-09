Asset-Backed Securities Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Asset-Backed Securities Market Key Players, Competitive Positioning, and Revenue Opportunities

Expected to grow to $3625.32 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The asset-backed securities market is dominated by a mix of global banking institutions, investment banks, structured finance specialists, and capital market intermediaries. Companies are focusing on securitization platform expansion, advanced risk assessment capabilities, portfolio diversification strategies, innovative structured finance solutions, and enhanced asset origination frameworks to strengthen market presence and meet evolving investor requirements. Emphasis on transaction transparency, credit quality optimization, regulatory compliance, efficient capital deployment, and resilient funding structures remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving structured finance and capital markets ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Asset-Backed Securities Market?

•According to our research, Bank of America Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The company’s global banking and global markets divisions, which are directly involved in the asset-backed securities market, provide a broad portfolio of securitization, structured finance, underwriting, and asset distribution services that support capital formation, funding diversification, balance sheet management, and investment opportunities across consumer, commercial, and institutional asset classes.

Who Are The Major Players In The Asset-Backed Securities Market?

Major companies operating in the asset-backed securities market are Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo and Company, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas, HSBC Group, UBS Group AG, BlackRock Inc, State Street Corporation, The Vanguard Group Inc, Fidelity Investments, Mizuho Financial Group Inc, ING Group, Societe Generale S.A., Franklin Templeton Investments, Janus Henderson, Capital One Financial Corporation, WisdomTree Inc, Aegon Asset Management, Eaton Vance Corp, Conning Holdings Limited, Fitch Ratings Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Asset-Backed Securities Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects the presence of numerous global banking institutions, investment firms, and structured finance participants operating across diverse asset classes and geographic markets. Leading players such as Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo and Company, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas, HSBC Group, and UBS Group AG hold notable market shares through extensive securitization capabilities, strong origination networks, broad investor relationships, and established expertise in structured finance transactions. As demand for diversified funding sources, efficient risk transfer mechanisms, enhanced portfolio management solutions, and innovative securitized products increases, transaction innovation, institutional partnerships, and expansion into new asset categories are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oBank of America Corporation (2%)

oWells Fargo and Company (2%)

oGoldman Sachs Group Inc (1%)

oMorgan Stanley (1%)

oCitigroup Inc (1%)

oBarclays Plc (0.1%)

oDeutsche Bank AG (0.1%)

oBNP Paribas (0.1%)

oHSBC Group (0.1%)

oUBS Group AG (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Asset-Backed Securities Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the asset-backed securities market include Capital One Financial Corporation, Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, Ally Financial Inc., OneMain Holdings Inc., Navient Corporation, SoFi Technologies Inc., LendingClub Corporation, Upstart Holdings Inc., Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., Toyota Financial Services, Ford Credit, American Express Company, PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corporation, Fifth Third Bancorp, Regions Financial Corporation, Citizens Financial Group Inc., Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Asset-Backed Securities Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the asset-backed securities market include Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo and Company, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, BNP Paribas, HSBC Group, UBS Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., RBC Capital Markets, Nomura Holdings Inc., Credit Agricole CIB, BMO Capital Markets, Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Standard Chartered Plc, Daiwa Securities Group Inc., NatWest Markets Plc, Macquarie Group Limited.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Asset-Backed Securities Market?

•Major end users in the asset-backed securities market include BlackRock Inc., State Street Corporation, The Vanguard Group Inc., Fidelity Investments, Fixed Income Alternative Asset Managers, Mizuho Financial Group Inc., ING Group, Societe Generale S.A., Franklin Templeton Investments, Janus Henderson, WisdomTree Inc., Aegon Asset Management, Assicurazioni Generali (including Conning), PIMCO, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Invesco Ltd., Amundi S.A., Legal & General Investment Management, Schroders Plc, MetLife Investment Management.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced securitized investment strategies are transforming the asset-backed securities market by enhancing portfolio diversification, improving liquidity access, and enabling more efficient risk-adjusted return generation for institutional investors.

•Example: In September 2024, Legal & General Investment Management launched the L&G US Securitized Fund and the L&G US Securitized Plus Fund, providing investors with diversified exposure to U.S. investment-grade securitized credit markets.

•Its diversified securitized asset allocation framework, enhanced liquidity management capabilities, and broad exposure across multiple asset-backed security categories improve portfolio resilience, support income generation objectives, and strengthen institutional investment strategies in evolving fixed-income markets.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Digital Platforms Enhancing Securitization Efficiency And Transparency

•Institutional Investments Expanding Demand For Structured Credit Products

•Advanced Analytics Strengthening Asset Performance And Risk Monitoring

•Strategic Partnerships Accelerating Securitized Finance Market Expansion

•Product Innovations Advancing Diversified Asset-Backed Investment Solutions

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