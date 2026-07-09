Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Competitive Analysis, Market Leaders, and Future Growth Prospects

Expected to grow to $351.72 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The anti-counterfeit packaging market is dominated by a mix of global packaging solution providers, security printing companies, and specialized authentication technology developers. Companies are focusing on advanced holographic and tamper-evident packaging, serialization and track-and-trace systems, RFID and barcode-based authentication solutions, and digital security platforms to strengthen market presence and protect brand integrity across industries. Emphasis on regulatory compliance, supply chain transparency, and product authenticity verification remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving packaging security and anti-counterfeit solutions sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

•According to our research, 3M Company led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The security solutions division of the company, which is completely involved in the anti-counterfeit packaging market, provides a wide range of tamper-evident labels, authentication technologies, holographic security features, and track-and-trace solutions that support brand protection, supply chain security, and product authentication applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

Major companies operating in the anti-counterfeit packaging market are 3M Company, Sicpa, Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, SATO Holdings, DuPont de Nemours Inc, SML Group, Impinj Inc, Intelligent Label Solutions, Uflex Limited, Systech International, Authentix, Alien Technology Corp, Applied DNA Sciences, Advance Track & Trace, ITL Group, Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, NeuroTags Inc, U-NICA Solutions AG, Inksure Technologies, AlpVision SA, PharmaSecure Inc, 3D AG, TruTag Technologies Inc, SAVI Technology Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 2% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent brand protection requirements, compliance with food and drug safety regulations, precision printing and encoding technologies, and the need for reliable authentication across pharmaceutical, food, and consumer goods applications. Leading players such as 3M Company, Sicpa, Avery Dennison Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, CCL Industries, SATO Holdings, DuPont de Nemours Inc, SML Group, Impinj Inc, and Intelligent Label Solutions hold notable market shares through diversified security packaging portfolios, established brand protection partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in authentication technologies, track-and-trace systems, and tamper-evident packaging solutions. As demand for product authentication, supply chain transparency, and brand protection solutions grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

o3M Company (1%)

oSicpa (0.3%)

oAvery Dennison Corporation (0.3%)

oZebra Technologies Corporation (0.3%)

oCCL Industries (0.3%)

oSATO Holdings (0.2%)

oDuPont de Nemours Inc (0.2%)

oSML Group (0.1%)

oImpinj Inc (0.1%)

oIntelligent Label Solutions (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the anti-counterfeit packaging market include Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, SICPA Holding SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Systech International Inc., AlpVision SA, Authentix Inc., De La Rue plc, Kurz Group, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Avery Dennison Smartrac, Tesa SE, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Avery Dennison Materials Group.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the anti-counterfeit packaging market include Ingram Micro Inc., Arrow Electronics Inc., Avnet Inc., Tech Data Corporation, Synnex Corporation, ScanSource Inc., Digi-Key Electronics, Mouser Electronics Inc., Future Electronics Inc., RS Components plc, TTI Inc., Allied Electronics and Automation, EET Group A/S, Macnica Inc., Redington Limited, ALSO Holding AG, Esprinet S.p.A., Exclusive Networks SA, Westcon Group, D&H Distributing Company, Bechtle AG, Insight Enterprises Inc., CDW Corporation, Mindware FZ LLC, Logicom Public Limited, ASBIS Enterprises PLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market?

•Major end users in the anti-counterfeit packaging market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Nestlé S.A., Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Unilever PLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., Nestlé Health Science, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Next-generation micro-optic visual authentication technologies are transforming the anti-counterfeit packaging market by enabling instant, consumer-friendly product verification and enhancing brand protection.

•Example: In September 2025, Rolling Optics launched Fidaro, a micro-optical authentication solution for packaging and label security applications.

•Its patented optical effects, dual security layers, and tool-free visual verification enable easy authentication, strengthen anti-counterfeit protection, and improve brand security across industries.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Anti Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Strengthening Authentication And Brand Protection

•Leveraging Security Features Improving Traceability And Consumer Trust

•Expanding Packaging Systems Strengthening Verification And Compliance

•Integrating AI And Blockchain Enhancing Accuracy And Automation

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