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Highlighting Companies Enhancing Baking Performance Through Reliable Equipment Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 9, 2026 — The global commercial bakery oven industry is witnessing continued development, driven by rising demand for efficient baking solutions, automation technologies, and high-performance equipment across bakeries, foodservice businesses, and industrial food production facilities. As the bakery sector continues to evolve, manufacturers are focusing on improving energy efficiency, baking precision, production capacity, and equipment reliability to meet diverse market requirements. China has become a key manufacturing base for commercial bakery ovens, supported by advanced production capabilities, supply chain advantages, and growing expertise in food processing equipment.As global buyers seek reliable suppliers for commercial baking projects — ranging from artisan bakeries to large-scale industrial production lines — identifying experienced manufacturers with strong technical capabilities has become increasingly important. Below are five reputable bakery oven manufacturers in China, each offering unique advantages in product development, manufacturing expertise, and market applications.1. BRESSO Company overview: BRESSO is a South Korean baking equipment brand that established its China branch in Shanghai in 2017. The company operates a 3,000-square-meter workshop and R&D center in Seoul and Henan, along with a 5,500-square-meter production base in Shanghai, and a total manufacturing facility covering 15,000 square metres. BRESSO employs between 100 and 200 people, including 20 R&D engineers, and produces approximately 8,000 units annually. About 45% of its output is exported, primarily to North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany), and Australia.Product portfolio: BRESSO's product line includes European ovens (HBWO series), Korean-style ovens, convection ovens (HCV series), and proofers (HBDC Air and Pro series). All models are constructed from 304 stainless steel. The HBWO European Oven series is available in 2-tray, 3-tray, and 4-tray per deck configurations (EN600x400mm standard trays), with power ratings from 12.4kW to 20.2kW at 380V. The Convection Oven series includes models HCV-5 AIR (5 decks, 9kW), HCV-6S (6 decks, 10.5kW), and HCV-10S (10 decks, 21kW). The Champions League MAX Series Oven (HBVO-400ЗMAX-ZS3) delivers 27kW and 12-tray capacity, designed for high-volume production.Certifications and standards: BRESSO holds ISO9001, CE, FCC, and ETL certifications, meeting the NSF/ANSI 4 sanitation standard required for North American commercial kitchens. This allows direct market access for US and Canadian buyers without retrofitting.Key advantages: 31 years of accumulated R&D experience (since the original Korean company's 1991 founding), over 30 product patents, a 20-person engineering team, and the use of Swiss Bystronic sheet metal processing equipment ensure precision and consistency. The company's touch screen smart ovens and remote monitoring capabilities address modern commercial bakery needs.Contact: Name: AndyEmail: re@ bresso-oven.com WhatsApp: +8615901736616Website: bresso-oven.com2. SINMAG (China) Co., Ltd.SINMAG is a supplier specializing in commercial bakery and pizza ovens. The company is known for its robust convection and deck oven lines that cater to medium-scale bakeries and pizza chains. SINMAG's ovens are widely used in the domestic Chinese market and exported to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Their product range includes electric and gas models, with a focus on cost-effective reliability for daily high-volume output.3. SUNMATE Machinery Co., Ltd. (Zhuhai)SUNMATE, based in Zhuhai, Guangdong, manufactures a comprehensive range of bakery machinery including ovens, dough mixers, and proofers. The company is recognized for its efficient electric and gas convection ovens that suit artisan and retail bakeries. SUNMATE emphasizes energy efficiency and consistent heat distribution, making its ovens a popular choice for Asian and European export markets.4. Guangzhou New Power Catering Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Guangzhou New Power focuses on catering and commercial kitchen equipment, including bakery ovens. The company supplies convection ovens and combination ovens primarily to hotels, restaurants, and institutional kitchens. Its ovens are designed for durability and ease of maintenance, complying with Chinese and international safety standards. New Power is a frequent supplier for large catering projects in China and abroad.5. Guangdong Henglian Food Machinery Co., Ltd. (HL)Guangdong Henglian is a manufacturer of food processing machinery with a strong presence in bakery equipment. HL produces a variety of deck ovens, rack ovens, and rotary ovens for industrial and semi-industrial bakeries. The company is known for its large-capacity ovens and has established a reputation in the Southeast Asian and African markets for quality and after-sales support.Industry ContextAs the commercial bakery industry continues to evolve, buyers are placing greater emphasis on equipment reliability, energy efficiency, food safety compliance, and intelligent operation capabilities when selecting bakery ovens. Factors such as international certifications, high-quality materials including 304 stainless steel construction, responsive after-sales service, and smart control integration have become important considerations for professional baking operations.With a focus on product innovation, manufacturing expertise, and global market requirements, BRESSO combines Korean R&D experience with Chinese production capabilities and international certification standards to provide reliable bakery oven solutions for customers across North America, Europe, and other global markets.

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