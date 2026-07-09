A' Print and Published Media Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Print Design Awards

A' Print and Published Media Design Awards 2026 invites graphic designers, publishers and editorial design professionals worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Print and Published Media Design Awards. The A' Print and Published Media Design Awards are open for entries by Print Designers, Published Media Designers, Graphic Designers, Typography Experts, Layout Artists, Illustrators, Art Directors, Branding Agencies, Print Manufacturers, Print Brands, Advertising Agencies, Visual Communication Professionals, Content Creators, Authors, Editors, Publishers, Writers, Journalists, Publishing Companies, Print Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Printed publications and editorial projects completed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Print and Published Media Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary design review, Print Designers, Published Media Designers, Graphic Designers, Typography Experts, Layout Artists, Illustrators, Art Directors, Branding Agencies, Print Manufacturers, Print Brands, Advertising Agencies, Visual Communication Professionals, Content Creators, Authors, Editors, Publishers, Writers, Journalists, Publishing Companies, Print Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Print Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Print Awards consideration.The A' Print and Published Media Design Awards recognize outstanding achievements in editorial design, typography and visual communication across printed publications and promotional media. From books and magazines to packaging inserts, catalogs and printed campaigns, the competition celebrates designs that communicate ideas with clarity, creativity and visual excellence. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, publishers, journalists and communication professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, craftsmanship and design quality.Print Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Print and Published Media Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Print and Published Media Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Print and Published Media Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Print Awards.Eligible entries include editorial publications, marketing materials, printed communication and publication design projects that could be submitted to A' Print and Published Media Design Awards : Brochures, Posters, Magazines, Catalogs, Flyers, Business Cards, Billboards, Books and More. Print Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/75 Award for Good Print DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Print and Published Media Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Print and Published Media Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Print Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Print and Published Media Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Print and Published Media Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Print and Published Media Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Print Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Print and Published Media Design Awards. Print Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, publishers, graphic designers, editors and visual communication professionals are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=75 to see past winners of the A' International Print and Published Media Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/75 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition celebrates excellence across graphic design, publishing, communication and numerous creative disciplines. By recognizing exceptional print and editorial projects, the competition promotes innovative visual communication, outstanding typography and high-quality publication design. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, publishers and creative studios showcase printed works that inspire audiences and elevate communication through design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Print and Published Media Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.