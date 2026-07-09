WIMACH CP-S50 and CP-T60 Case Packers: Precision-Driven Automation for High-Throughput End-of-Line Packaging

Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd.

Smart automation solutions for efficient and reliable end-of-line packaging

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wenzhou, China — Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd., operating under the brand WIMACH, produces two series of automatic case packing machines designed for secondary packaging in tissue, food, beverage, pharmaceutical and hardware industries. The company's Automatic Side Load Case Packer (CP-S50) and Automatic Top Load Case Packer (CP-T60) are engineered to handle a variety of product formats including cartons, boxes, bottles, cans and bags at packing capacities up to 16 cartons per minute.Industry ContextThe global case packing machines market was estimated at USD 1.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Asia Pacific held a 37.9% market share in 2024, driven by expanding manufacturing output in sectors such as food, beverage and personal care. Secondary packaging equipment, including case packers, accounts for approximately 45% of the total packaging robot market, per Fact.MR. As production lines demand higher throughput and reduced manual intervention, the role of precision-automated case packers continues to grow.WIMACH Case Packer SpecificationsThe Automatic Side Load Case Packer model CP-S50 operates with a side push loading mechanism. It delivers a packing capacity of 1 to 16 cartons per minute and accommodates carton sizes ranging from 240 mm to 500 mm in length, 200 mm to 400 mm in width, and 180 mm to 400 mm in height. The machine requires a power voltage of 380V 50/60Hz three-phase and consumes 4.5 kW. It uses compressed air at 0.5–0.8 MPa with a consumption rate of 350 L/min. The overall footprint is 4200 mm (L) × 2300 mm (W) × 1900 mm (H), and the machine weighs 1,500 kg. Construction materials include stainless steel or carbon steel, offering adaptability for clean-room and standard industrial environments.The Automatic Top Load Case Packer model CP-T60 uses a pick-and-place or top load mechanism. Its packing capacity is 1 to 8 cartons per minute, handling carton dimensions of 300–600 mm (L) × 200–400 mm (W) × 150–400 mm (H). Power consumption is 7.5 kW at 380V 50/60Hz three-phase. Air pressure requirement is 0.5–0.8 MPa with air consumption of 450 L/min. The machine measures 4200 mm (L) × 2600 mm (W) × 2200 mm (H) and weighs 1,600 kg. It is also available in stainless steel or carbon steel construction.Integrated Packaging Line ApplicationsWIMACH case packers are deployed as part of turnkey packaging lines in multiple regions. In Europe, a facial tissue packaging line uses the Automatic Side Load Case Packer (model CP-S50, ID 5580) after tissue box packing and film wrapping, enabling full automatic operations that include case packing, palletizing, strapping and stretch wrapping. In the United States, a toilet paper packaging line integrates the Automatic Top Load Case Packer (model CP-T60, ID 5579) to perform case packing after roll wrapping, followed by automatic palletizing and final stretch wrapping. In Mexico, a wet wipe packaging line uses model 5579 for case packing canisters after filling, sealing, capping and labeling, with special requirements for CE compliance and customized design.All WIMACH case packing machines are CE certified and are assembled with components from well-known brands to ensure long service life and stable performance. The company provides comprehensive full-lifecycle services and can customize solutions based on specific production needs.Market PositioningWith 60% of its output exported to the EU, North America and South America, WIMACH positions its case packers as mid-range, high-reliability solutions for producers looking to automate secondary packaging without the capital expenditure of fully robotic systems. The top load case packer segment held the largest machine-type share (45.5%) in 2024, and WIMACH’s CP-T60 directly addresses this demand. Meanwhile, the side push case packer segment benefits from a compact footprint and lower energy consumption.OutlookAs global manufacturing continues to seek efficiency gains and labor reduction, demand for automatic case packing machines with precise drive control and robust construction is expected to remain strong. WIMACH’s two-model lineup — the CP-S50 side pusher and the CP-T60 pick-and-place top loader — provides a flexible foundation for building integrated end-of-line packaging solutions.For further technical specifications and customization inquiries, manufacturers can contact WIMACH directly or download the full product catalog.Contact Information· Name: Rex Din· Email: rex@wimach.cn· Tel: +86 177 5771 8080· WhatsApp: +86 177 5771 8080· Address: Bldg 14 Qiaomao Rd, Ruian, Wenzhou Zhejiang China· Website： www.wimach.cn

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