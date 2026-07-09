Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd.

Optimizing Automated Hygiene Product Packaging Lines with Advanced Secondary Packaging Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZHEJIANG, China, July 9 —The global tissue paper packaging machines market, valued at USD 273.8 million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 433.7 million by 2032, continues to expand as manufacturers seek higher efficiency and automation. Asia Pacific captures 42.6% of global revenue, making China a critical hub for tissue packing machine production. Below are five reputable Chinese manufacturers offering solutions for hygienic product packaging, with a focus on Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd. (WIMACH).1. Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd. (WIMACH)Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd., established in 2021, is a manufacturer based in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China. The company specializes in packaging solutions for folded tissues, rolled tissues, and blister packaging applications. Its core product range includes facial tissue and paper napkin cartoning machines, soft tissue wrapping machines, toilet paper roll wrapping machines, case packers, blister packing machines, and integrated packaging lines. All machines are CE certified and assembled with components from well-known brands.The manufacturing facility covers 3,000 m², employing 37 staff including a five-engineer R&D team. Annual production capacity reaches 160 sets. Export business accounts for 60% of total sales, with major markets in the EU, North America, and South America. WIMACH provides targeted customized solutions for single machines or complete integrated lines.Key product highlights include the Automatic High-Speed Soft Tissue Wrapping Machine (model TP-280, up to 260 packs/min), the Automatic Toilet Paper Roll Wrapping Machine (model TW-160, 60-120 rolls/min), and the Facial Tissue Box Packaging Line (up to 100 boxes/min cartoning). The turnkey Canister Wet Wipe Packaging Line delivers up to 60 canisters/min.Contact: Rex Din | Email: rex@wimach.cn | Tel: +86 177 5771 8080 | WhatsApp: +86 177 5771 8080Website: www.wimach.cn Address: Bldg 14 Qiaomao Rd, Ruian, Wenzhou Zhejiang China2. Soontrue Enterprise Co., Ltd.Soontrue Enterprise Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer recognized for its comprehensive range of packaging machinery, serving industries including tissue, food, and personal care. The company is known for offering both standard and customized solutions for tissue packing applications.3. Zhejiang Wangpai Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Wangpai Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. focuses on intelligent packaging equipment, particularly for the tissue and hygiene sector. The company integrates automation and data-driven features into its machinery to improve line efficiency and reliability.4. Dongguan Daxin Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.Dongguan Daxin Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. specializes in automated packaging and assembly solutions. Its product portfolio includes tissue packing machines designed for high-speed and flexible production environments, with a strong presence in southern China.5. Foshan Baosuo Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Foshan Baosuo Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a well-established player in the packaging machinery sector, supplying equipment for tissue and paper product packaging. The company emphasizes cost-effective automation and has built a reputation for reliable after-sales support.Industry OutlookEach of these manufacturers contributes to China's leading position in the global tissue packaging machinery market. With the growing demand for automated, turnkey solutions, companies that offer CE certification, customization capabilities, and comprehensive after-sales service are well-positioned to meet evolving customer needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.