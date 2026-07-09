Kamlesh Parekh Dubai - Recently Funds Computer Laboratory at Government School

Kamlesh Parekh

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology is the one major requirement for today's education. It could be in any form either gadgets, tools or etc but it is obvious that access to technology has become an important part of modern education. Yet many students in government schools still have limited opportunities to use computers in a proper learning environment. Kamlesh Parekh Dubai , entrepreneur and community supporter, noticed this gap and funded a computer laboratory at a government school that will give students a dedicated space to build practical digital skills.The new facility includes computers, workstations, electrical fittings, networking support, basic educational software, and suitable furniture. School authorities plan to include the laboratory in the regular timetable so that students from different classes receive structured access. For many children, this may be their first opportunity to work on a desktop computer independently.Bringing Digital Learning into Daily EducationStudents from well-equipped schools often begin using digital tools at an early age. They prepare presentations, complete online exercises, research projects, and become familiar with common software before entering higher classes. By contrast, children without access to computers at home or school may complete several years of education without learning basic tasks such as typing, opening files, or creating a document.This difference can create problems later. College applications, entrance tests, vocational courses, scholarship forms, and many entry-level jobs now require basic computer knowledge. A student may be academically capable but still feel unprepared when asked to use digital systems.The laboratory supported by Kamlesh Parekh has been designed to address this practical need. Younger students will begin with simple activities such as using a mouse, typing short sentences, creating folders, and opening educational programmes. Older classes will be introduced to word processing, spreadsheets, presentation tools, file management, internet research, and email awareness.The aim is not to turn every child into a technology specialist. It is to ensure that students leave school with enough confidence to use digital tools in academic and professional settings.Connecting Computers with Classroom SubjectsThe school plans to add computer sessions with regular subjects or with the possible way. So students can prepare for science preparation, can use online maps during geography lessons and simultaneously improve language skills as well as typing activities.This approach can make learning more engaging and help children understand that computers are not limited to entertainment. They can be used for research, communication, creativity, and problem-solving.Teachers will help students to do more exercises through computers such as introducing group projects, preparing reports & presentations and many more. Such exercises can strengthen teamwork, communication, and independent thinking while giving learners more practical experience.Safe and Responsible Use of EducationKamlesh Parekh believes that providing digital access is not enough, you need to monitor students' activities. Considering this, teachers will be more focused to introduce online safety, that includes the importance of strong passwords, protecting personal information, avoiding suspicious links, and checking whether information comes from a reliable source or not.They may also receive guidance on responsible communication and the risks of interacting with strangers online. These are the important lessons to teach because many children are using mobile phones and social media before learning how to recognise scams, false information, or unsafe content and with the lack of the information these students become the target of cybercrime. That is why by adding cyber-awareness to the programme, the school hopes to develop responsible digital habits from an early stage.Preparing Teachers for Regular UseThe long-term value of the laboratory will depend heavily on teacher participation. Installing equipment alone cannot improve education if staff members are not comfortable using it.Selected teachers will also receive training including the orientation on operating the systems, managing sessions, using educational software, and handling minor technical issues. This will allow the school to run the facility without relying completely on outside support for everyday tasks.Educators may also use the room to prepare worksheets, presentations, records, and visual learning material. Such activities will replace traditional teaching but to strengthen it with additional tools.A timetable will be prepared to ensure fair access across different grades. School administrators will monitor usage so that the laboratory remains active and does not become limited to only a few classes.Plans for MaintenanceOne common problem has been see everywhere specially with school tech projects when the equipment stops being used after a few months due to technical faults or weak maintenance. The new laboratory, introduced by Kamlesh Parekh Dubai, has therefore been planned with long-term upkeep in mind.Students will be taught basic rules for handling the systems carefully, including proper shutdown procedures, safe use of cables, and keeping food and liquids away from the workstations. Regular checks will help identify issues before they affect multiple machines.A functioning laboratory offers real educational value, while a room filled with unusable machines does not. For this reason, maintenance will remain an important part of the project.Creating Wider OpportunitiesRegular computer access can change students' view for their future. Early exposure may encourage them to explore careers in software, engineering, accounting, digital design, data management, animation, or technical services.Even those who do not enter technology-related fields will benefit from basic digital practices. Nearly, computers have become a basic need for every professional as it involves online communication, documentation, data entry, or software use, whether Kamlesh Parekh is from the tech field or not.Older students may also use the facility, under supervision, to prepare résumés, complete scholarship applications, fill out examination forms, or research further education options. Tasks that once required paid assistance may gradually become manageable within the school.What will be the Real Impact?Only installing computers will not be justified for the success of the project. In fact, the success will depend on the activities like how regularly the room is used, whether students improve their skills, and whether teachers include digital tools in everyday lessons, if the students are taking interest in computer sessions or just following school lessons or many more.Simple assessments can track progress in typing, file management, presentation creation, and internet research. Feedback from students and staff may also help improve the training plan.If the project shows positive results, the model could be considered for other schools. Any future expansion would need to take available space, electricity, staffing, and maintenance capacity into account.A Practical Step toward Equal LearningKamlesh Parekh Dubai is aware of the situation that technology's access can not solve every challenge faced by the students enrolled in government schools but it can reduce one important form of educational inequality. Students who gain practical computer knowledge are better prepared for higher studies, vocational learning, and future employment.It is not just funding the laboratory but Kamlesh Parekh is supporting the upcoming generation with a project that has a clear and measurable purpose. With this facility, students get access to a place to practise, ask questions, make mistakes, and gradually become comfortable with digital tools.The result of this opportunity will depend on regular use, teacher involvement, proper maintenance, and careful management. If these elements remain in place, the laboratory can serve several batches of students over many years.For the children entering the room, the first lesson may be as simple also typing their name or opening a document but over time, these small steps can lead to greater confidence, stronger skills, and access to opportunities.For more information, visit https://kamleshparekhblog.com

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