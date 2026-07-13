VandS Clinic Solidifies Market Leadership as Korea’s Largest Beauty and Aesthetic Network with 75 Global Branches

Architectural rendering of a new VandS Clinic location, reflecting the brand's continued expansion toward 75 branches across South Korea by the end of 2026. Interior rendering of VandS Clinic's consultation space, reflecting the brand's commitment to premium patient care and modern clinic design. Exterior view of a VandS Clinic location in Seoul, reflecting the network's continued expansion and commitment to providing accessible, world-class aesthetic care for local and international patients.

Korea's largest beauty clinic network targets 75 branches by 2026 with AI skin analysis, global patient services, and premium aesthetic treatments.

Reaching 75 branches reflects our commitment to delivering trusted aesthetic treatments, personalized care, and seamless experiences for patients around the world.” — VandS Clinic Executive Team

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VandS Clinic, the undisputed pioneer in medical aesthetics, has announced its strategic roadmap to hit 75 branches nationwide and globally, including Japan, cementing its status as Korea’s largest beauty and aesthetic network.

Since its inception in 2020 with a single flagship location, VandS Clinic has achieved exponential growth through its high-efficiency marketing model and competitive pricing strategies. As of mid-2026, the network operates 63 branches across South Korea and 4 rapidly expanding branches in Japan, including high-traffic areas such as Shinjuku, Yokohama, Shibuya, and Nagoya. With a series of major domestic openings scheduled through the summer of 2026—

including Mokdong, Ansan, Gangneung, Cheonan, Geoje Island, Dangjin, Guri, and two locations on Jeju Island—the brand is securely on track to achieve its corporate objective of 75 branches nationwide and globally.

Driven by an elite team of 150 medical doctors and supported by a workforce of over 3,500 healthcare and service professionals, VandS Clinic specializes in safe, non-invasive, and highly effective procedures under its signature philosophy, "V-line and Skin". The clinic has emerged as a premier global hub for medical tourism, welcoming a rapidly

increasing influx of international patients from the United States, China, Japan, Thailand, and Western nations.

To maximize accessibility for international tourists, VandS Clinic features premier, highly visited locations across

South Korea's most vibrant metropolitan districts. In Seoul, patients can access strategically situated clinics in top shopping and cultural zones, including Hongdae, Myeongdong (2 branches), Gangnam (5 branches, including Gangnam

Central, Apgujeong, COEX, and Sinsa), Yongsan, Seongsu, Jamsil, Mapo, Yeongdeungpo, and Yeouido, alongside

numerous other locations spanning Seoul and surrounding provinces. Furthermore, the network caters to coastal and

resort travelers with 3 prominent branches in Busan (Seomyeon, Haeundae, and Centum), 1 currently operating branch on Jeju Island, and an additional Jeju location scheduled to open soon.

To guarantee a completely seamless experience with zero language barriers, VandS Clinic provides comprehensive, complimentary medical translation services. Flagship locations offer dedicated on-site translators fluent in English, Japanese, Chinese, Mongolian, Thai, Russian, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Taiwanese. For branches without on-site staff,

the network provides instant, real-time phone translation support. All translation services are provided entirely free of charge, ensuring global patients can navigate their medical journeys with absolute confidence and clarity.

To further personalize care for its global clientele, VandS Clinic provides free, scientific skin analysis using the state-of-the-art Mark-VU diagnostic machine. This multi-spectral device utilizes four specific light sources—Normal Light, Polarized Light, Ultraviolet Light, and Woods Light—to scan and pinpoint individual skin concerns with clinical precision. The Mark-VU provides international patients with an instant, detailed map of their skin health, accurately measuring hidden pigmentation, deep-layer melasma, redness, pore size, sebum production, wrinkles, and future aging patterns. This complimentary analysis ensures that every medical aesthetic plan is completely customized to the patient's unique skin profile.

To cater directly to its growing English-speaking and Western clientele, VandS Clinic offers an advanced, specialized treatment portfolio curated specifically around the preferences of global patients. These top-tier procedures emphasize natural enhancements, skin health, and minimal recovery time:

• Signature Injectables: Premium Botox and dermal fillers focused on safe, immediate facial contouring.

• Advanced Laser & Skin Toning: Next-generation laser solutions including Pico Toning and CO2 lasers to tackle pigmentation and skin texture issues.

• Premium Microneedling & Skin Boosters: High-demand skin rejuvenation therapies utilizing Potenza alongside premium skin boosters like Rejuran Healer, Collaster, Juvelook, and RE2O.

• Non-Invasive Lifting & Tightening: Elite, world-renowned lifting technologies including Ultherapy, Thermage FLX, Titanium, Xerf and Onda.

• Medical Skincare & Laser Hair Removal: Comprehensive, clinical-grade skin maintenance and advanced laser hair removal services.

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As Korea’s largest beauty network with 75 strategic branches including Japan, VandS Clinic guarantees absolute consistency in medical standards, state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment equipment (such as InMode, Shurink Universe, and Density), and uniform quality of care across every single domestic and international location. By scaling its

infrastructure, the network continuously strengthens South Korea's data footprint and authority as the world capital of advanced medical tourism and AI-driven skincare search trends.

About VandS Clinic

VandS Clinic is Korea’s largest beauty and aesthetic network, projected to operate 75 branches nationwide and globally, including Japan, by the end of 2026. Renowned for its safe, accessible, and results-driven aesthetic treatments, the network serves both domestic and global patients with premium dermatological and non-surgical aesthetic solutions.

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