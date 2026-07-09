Machhapuchchhre Bank Chooses ZIGRAM's Complete AML System to Strengthen its Financial Crime Risk Management

ZIGRAM and Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited (MBL) formalize their AML partnership. ZIGRAM and Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited (MBL) sign strategic partnership agreement.

ZIGRAM's differentiated combination of AML, fraud management, and Nepal-focused intelligence drives strategic win in South Asia.

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited (MBL), one of Nepal's leading commercial banks, has selected ZIGRAM's Complete AML System to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and financial crime risk management capabilities. The Complete AML System comprises an integrated suite of applications covering sanctions screening, customer risk management, transaction monitoring and fraud risk management, enabling a comprehensive approach to combating financial crime.

MBL selected ZIGRAM based on its ability to deliver a future-ready, microservices-based and highly scalable financial crime risk management solution designed to support the evolving digital-first needs of modern financial institutions. The solution combines advanced AML capabilities, fraud risk management, localized intelligence, flexible deployment options, and an integrated approach to financial crime risk management. Unlike conventional solutions that focus solely on compliance workflows, ZIGRAM's Complete AML System delivers a comprehensive Financial Crime Risk Management (FRAML) ecosystem, enabling financial institutions to strengthen both regulatory compliance and fraud prevention through a unified framework.

A key differentiator in the selection process was ZIGRAM's ability to provide not only global AML and risk intelligence datasets, but also native data assets and watchlists with deep Nepal-focused Politically Exposed Person (PEP) and watchlist coverage. This localized intelligence combined with a strong understanding of Nepal's banking and regulatory environment results in more effective risk detection.

The AML system is configured to align with Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) regulations and Financial Information Unit (FIU-Nepal) reporting requirements, including support for goAML reporting standards. This ensures that MBL meets the evolving compliance obligations efficiently while strengthening its overall financial crime risk management framework.

The implementation program is being executed through a carefully structured delivery approach that combines global technology expertise, local market knowledge, and strong ecosystem partnerships. ZIGRAM is working extensively with local partners to ensure seamless implementation, stakeholder alignment, and successful adaptation of global best practices to Nepal's unique regulatory and operational requirements. This approach enables MBL to benefit from a world-class Financial Crime Risk Management (FRAML) stack specifically tailored for Nepal's banking realities.

"We are honoured to have been selected by Machhapuchchhre Bank through a rigorous evaluation process. Our focus throughout the engagement was to understand MBL's strategic requirements and deliver a future-ready platform that combines world-class AML and fraud risk management capabilities with localized intelligence and regulatory alignment. By combining scalable microservices architecture, native data assets, deep Nepal-specific risk intelligence, and strong local implementation support, we are enabling MBL to strengthen compliance, combat financial crime more effectively, and build greater digital trust across its operations. We remain committed to helping financial institutions address evolving financial crime risks through innovative, market-relevant technology."-Abhishek Bali, Founder & CEO, ZIGRAM

"At Dolma, we are committed to supporting the adoption of innovative technologies that strengthen Nepal's financial ecosystem. Having worked closely with both organizations throughout this engagement, we saw a strong alignment between Machhapuchchhre Bank's vision and ZIGRAM's differentiated capabilities in financial crime risk management. We are pleased to have facilitated this partnership and believe it will contribute meaningfully to strengthening compliance, mitigating financial crime risks, and advancing the modernization of Nepal's banking sector."- Sarthak SJB Rana, Program Manager, Dolma Consulting

As financial institutions across the region accelerate their digital transformation journeys, ZIGRAM remains committed to delivering next-generation financial crime risk management solutions that combine advanced technology, localized intelligence, and regulatory alignment. The partnership with Machhapuchchhre Bank reflects this commitment and supports the bank's ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance, mitigate financial crime risks, and enhance customer trust. We extend our sincere gratitude to the leadership and teams at MBL for placing their trust and confidence in us. We would especially like to thank Mr Hem Shreshtha (Chief of Information Technology) and Mr Bhuvan Singh Khatri (Chief Compliance Officer), along with the broader MBL team for their collaboration, vision and commitment throughout the evaluation and implementation journey.

About ZIGRAM

ZIGRAM is a Regulatory Technology (RegTech) organization specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risk Management. The company offers a proprietary suite of risk and compliance solutions, including the ‘AML RegTech Stack’ and the ‘Complete AML System’, which form the core of their ‘Risk Application Ecosystem’. These solutions are purpose-built to help financial institutions achieve regulatory compliance in a simple, comprehensive, and cost-effective manner.

Engineered to be cloud-native, self-serve, and low-friction, ZIGRAM’s applications are designed with bundled flexibility, catering to a broad spectrum of risk and compliance needs. The Risk Application Ecosystem addresses over 40 critical risk use cases, including fraud prevention, anti-bribery compliance, supply chain risk, and third-party risk management.

ZIGRAM also operates a robust risk data library, featuring over 3,415+ global watchlists, more than 9 billion content items, and coverage across more than 250 jurisdictions in 45 languages, making it one of the most extensive in the world. The company’s mission is rooted in its vision to build and deliver “RegTech For The World.”

Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited - Est. 1998

Born in the shadow of a Mountain. Grown to touch every corner of Nepal.

Machhapuchchhre - the iconic, unclimbed peak that watches over Pokhara - is more than just the namesake. It is the banks spirit. Majestic, steadfast, and ever-reaching. Since 1998, the bank has carried that spirit from the hills of western Nepal into the homes, fields, and businesses of millions of people across Nepal. What began as Nepal's first regional commercial bank from the west grew, within just two years, into a fully national institution. By the year 2000, MBL had extended its reach across the country - and on 27 September of that year, earned its 'A' Class Commercial Bank, a recognition of its unwavering commitment to performance and trust. That momentum has never slowed.

About Dolma

Dolma Consulting is a Nepal-based advisory firm offering strategic consulting, risk management, market entry, and ESG advisory services to clients in emerging markets. Backed by deep sector expertise and strong local insight, Dolma Consulting supports a wide range of organizations—including development finance institutions, private equity firms, banks, and corporates—in navigating regulatory landscapes and achieving sustainable growth.It undertakes business transformation, capital market structuring, and program management activities. Current & past engagements are with DFIs (FMO, DFC, CDC (BII), Donors (USAID, FCDO) and MNCs.

Dolma is the local partner for Zigram in Nepal. This collaboration combines Zigram’s cutting-edge technology with Dolma’s deep local expertise, enabling organizations across Nepal to strengthen governance, enhance regulatory compliance, and make more informed business decisions.

Through the partnership, Dolma and Zigram aim to support financial institutions, development organizations, corporates, and government stakeholders with innovative data-driven solutions that promote transparency, efficiency, and sustainable growth in Nepal's evolving business landscape.

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