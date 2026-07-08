How Transportation Agencies are Keeping Texas Moving During the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has passed the halfway point, and transportation agencies across Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) are continuing a major regional mobility effort that extends well beyond stadium traffic. Dallas Stadium in Arlington is hosting nine matches during the tournament — the highest total of any venue — but event-related travel impacts reach far beyond Arlington.

North Texas presents a unique geographic challenge compared to many host cities. Because Dallas Stadium sits in Arlington between Dallas and Fort Worth, major event activity is spread across multiple cities and surrounding communities rather than concentrated in one location. That creates transportation needs across a region of more than 200 communities and over 8 million residents, requiring coordination among transportation, transit, law enforcement and other emergency management agencies to support safe and efficient movement throughout the Metroplex.

Texas A&M Transportation Institute staff supported regional planning efforts through existing working relationships with the City of Fort Worth, Trinity Metro and the Texas Department of Transportation’s Fort Worth District. TTI staff assisted agencies to prepare for this international event through data analysis, technical planning, tabletop exercises, traffic-incident management support and regional coordination assistance.

“Having worked with Houston-area FIFA operations, I can say the DFW region presents a considerably different operational landscape,” said TTI Research Scientist Jeff Kaufman. “In Houston, many events and traffic and emergency management operations are concentrated within one city and co-located in a single facility. In DFW, festivities and operations are spread across multiple communities and agencies throughout the Metroplex. That creates a unique set of operational challenges, which TTI has worked with its partner agencies to help address. Based on what I have seen and heard over the last few weeks, FIFA appears to have been a positive experience for many visitors and community members, which is a testament to the level of coordination undertaken by the DFW region as a whole.”

Supporting Regional Planning and Traffic Operations

TTI worked with local and state traffic management staff to help identify ways to optimize incident-management protocols during FIFA-related travel. That support included reviewing traffic monitoring activities, incident response coordination, “worst-case” scenario planning and potential equipment-staging locations along key corridors so response resources can be positioned effectively during major incidents.

TTI helped connect traffic management staff with Trinity Metro to support transit operations and response needs, including signal coordination and rapid response planning. These efforts are designed to help fans access pre- and post-match events, move safely through busy areas and leave event locations as efficiently as possible.

Moving People Across the Region

North Texas World Cup operations extend well beyond match-day vehicle traffic near the stadium. While many official activities are centered in Arlington and Dallas, Fort Worth is seeing visitors who are staying in the city and traveling to matches, watch parties and other regional events.

Agencies are managing increased pedestrian activity in downtown Fort Worth, Sundance Square and the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, where local activities and match screenings are attracting visitors and residents throughout the tournament. Across the broader region, operations account for major World Cup activity in Dallas, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and FIFA Fan Fest at Dallas’ Fair Park.

That work requires coordination among public transit, rideshare services, taxis, parking operations, pedestrian routes and traveler information systems. Current approaches include designated pickup and drop-off areas, parking and transit options outside the immediate stadium area, and wayfinding information that may be available in multiple languages for international visitors.

Small operational decisions can make a meaningful difference during periods of heavy travel demand. For example, designated rideshare or for-hire vehicle areas may use right-in and right-out movements, which can be easier to manage than left turns during peak congestion. These kinds of details help vehicles get close to event areas while allowing passengers to walk the remaining distance safely and efficiently.

Keeping the Team on the Same Page

As the tournament continues the next two weeks, the North Texas effort shows how major-event transportation planning depends on coordination across an entire region, not just near a stadium. With event activity spread across the DFW Metroplex, North Texas has one of the tournament’s largest transportation footprints, requiring coordination among multiple local agencies, two transit providers, emergency responders and regional transportation partners.