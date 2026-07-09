The Winston School Celebrates Class of 2026 at 41st Commencement Ceremony

The Winston School in Dallas, Texas, held its 41st Commencement on May 22, honoring 13 graduates accepted to 63 colleges and universities.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Winston School proudly celebrated the Class of 2026 during its 41st Commencement Ceremony. The school honored 13 graduates as they completed an important milestone and walked across the stage to begin the next chapter of their educational journeys.Founded to serve academically advanced students who need additional support due to a learning difference , The Winston School empowers students in Kindergarten through Grade 12 to discover their strengths, develop confidence, and achieve their goals. The Class of 2026 exemplifies that mission by earning acceptance to 63 colleges and universities, demonstrating their hard work, dedication, and the personalized support that defines the Winston experience.Family members, faculty, staff, trustees, and friends gathered to celebrate the graduates' accomplishments and recognize the unique paths that brought each student to commencement day. The ceremony highlighted not only academic achievement but also the character, creativity, and perseverance that have shaped the Class of 2026.The Winston School community congratulates its newest alumni and looks forward to following all their future successes.

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