Sandy Spring Friends School Celebrates 64th Commencement with Class of 2026 Bound for 43 Colleges

SSFS honors its newest alumni with Ivy League placements, full-tuition merit scholarships, National Merit recognition, and 100+ hours of community service each.

SANDY SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Spring Friends School (SSFS) proudly celebrated its 64th commencement ceremony on June 6, 2026, honoring the achievements of the Class of 2026. True to the school's Quaker traditions, the ceremony included song, speeches, and the reflective silence that characterizes a Meeting for Worship, a fitting send-off for a class that embodies the school's guiding motto: "Let Your Lives Speak."The Class of 2026 comprises 63 graduates who will collectively attend 43 colleges and universities across the United States and abroad, a testament to the breadth of opportunity cultivated through SSFS's personalized, inquiry-based approach to education and its dedicated college counseling program.Among the standout achievements of the graduating class:• Two students received full-tuition endowed merit scholarships to Grinnell College and Ohio Wesleyan University, respectively.• One student earned a prestigious James Monroe Scholar designation at the College of William and Mary, a merit-based program that funds research and internship grants, academic enrichment, and personal development opportunities throughout undergraduate study.• Five students received National Merit Scholarship recognition, including one Finalist and four Commended students.• Six students are pursuing degrees in engineering, and five are enrolling in pre-professional visual arts programs.• Two students will take a gap year before beginning college studies.• Every member of the Class of 2026 completed a minimum of 100 hours of community service during high school, with seven graduates surpassing 300 hours.Graduates will attend a diverse range of institutions, including Princeton University, Northwestern University, Cornell University, University of Pennsylvania, Swarthmore College, Oberlin College, Carleton College, Howard University, Spelman College, Vassar College, Wake Forest University, and Queen's University Belfast in Northern Ireland, among many others.The accomplishments of this class reflect the holistic education SSFS provides across academics, arts, athletics, service, and leadership. The school's College Counseling Department, led by Director Chris Miller and supported by College Counseling Support Specialist Johanna Modak, works with students beginning in their junior year to help each one find the right institutional fit. The team offers one-on-one counseling sessions, family consultations, college workshops, panel discussions, and information sessions throughout the year, operating on the belief that there is a school for every student."I want students and parents to know that my investment is about far more than moving students along in the process," said Chris Miller, Director of College Counseling at SSFS. "My goal is for them to see me as a partner in the unmitigated success of the child." Sandy Spring Friends School is a Preschool through Grade 12 Quaker independent school located on a historic campus in Sandy Spring, Maryland. Rooted in the values of integrity, equality, community, simplicity, and peace, SSFS nurtures students to become constructive, caring, and effective citizens of the world. The school's "small but mighty" community is known for its vibrant integration of academics, arts, athletics, and civic engagement.The full Class of 2026 college matriculation list and more information are available at www.ssfs.org About Sandy Spring Friends SchoolSandy Spring Friends School is a Quaker independent school serving students from Preschool through Grade 12, located at 16923 Norwood Road, Sandy Spring, Maryland 20860. Grounded in 350 years of Friends education, SSFS offers an inquiry-based, student-centered learning environment that integrates academics, arts, athletics, and community service. The school's college counseling program provides every student with personalized guidance to achieve their individual goals for higher education. Learn more at www.ssfs.org

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