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2026 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsi​n Electio​n Results Announced

District 1: Evan Hillan, Ladysmith
Lincoln, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties

District 4: Andrew Christenson, Amery
Barron and Polk counties

District 7: David Bangart, Greenwood
Clark County

District 10: Tasha Schleis, Kewaunee
Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties

District 13: Jonathon Hallock, Mondovi
Buffalo, Pepin, and Pierce counties

District 16: Janet Clark, Eldorado
Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties

District 19: Mark Crave, Watertown
Columbia and Dodge counties

District 22: Patrick R. Schroeder, Lancaster
Grant County

District 25​​: Kristen Metcalf, Milton
Green, Rock, and Walworth counties

Eleven certified candidates ran for nine board member positions. The election closed May 22, 2026.

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2026 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsi​n Electio​n Results Announced

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