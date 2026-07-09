2026 Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Election Results Announced
District 1: Evan Hillan, Ladysmith
Lincoln, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties
District 4: Andrew Christenson, Amery
Barron and Polk counties
District 7: David Bangart, Greenwood
Clark County
District 10: Tasha Schleis, Kewaunee
Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties
District 13: Jonathon Hallock, Mondovi
Buffalo, Pepin, and Pierce counties
District 16: Janet Clark, Eldorado
Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties
District 19: Mark Crave, Watertown
Columbia and Dodge counties
District 22: Patrick R. Schroeder, Lancaster
Grant County
District 25: Kristen Metcalf, Milton
Green, Rock, and Walworth counties
Eleven certified candidates ran for nine board member positions. The election closed May 22, 2026.
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