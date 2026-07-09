District 1: Evan Hillan, Ladysmith

Lincoln, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties District 4: Andrew Christenson, Amery

Barron and Polk counties

District 7: David Bangart, Greenwood

Clark County District 10: Tasha Schleis, Kewaunee

Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties District 13: Jonathon Hallock, Mondovi

Buffalo, Pepin, and Pierce counties District 16: Janet Clark, Eldorado

Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Marquette counties District 19: Mark Crave, Watertown

Columbia and Dodge counties District 22: Patrick R. Schroeder, Lancaster

Grant County District 25​​: Kristen Metcalf, Milton

Green, Rock, and Walworth counties



Eleven certified candidates ran for nine board member positions. The election closed May 22, 2026.



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