Reps. Carbaugh, Heine: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 8, 2026) – More than $1.5 million in state funding is headed to Allen County for local road and bridge projects, according to State Reps. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) and Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne).

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Keeping roads and bridges in good condition is essential for the safety of families, businesses and first responders," Carbaugh said. "These matching grants give our communities the resources to make necessary improvements while helping reduce the burden on local taxpayers."

Area grant recipients include:

Huntertown, $536,015;

Leo-Cedarville, $250,290;

Monroeville, $401,663; and

New Haven, $362,519.

"Safe and reliable infrastructure helps communities grow and keeps people connected to jobs, schools and local businesses," Heine said. "This funding will support projects across Allen County that support daily travel and keeps our region moving forward."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 81, which includes a portion of Allen County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) represents House

District 85, which includes a portion of Allen County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.