St. Joseph County legislators receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 8, 2026) – Recently, St. Joseph County legislators received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Child Services and as a member of the Commission on Improving the Status of Children in Indiana.

"Protecting Hoosier children will always remain a top priority at the Statehouse," DeVon said. "My committee will look at existing regulations to ensure we're doing everything we can to safeguard our most vulnerable."

State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) will serve as a member of the Interim Study committees on Education and Financial Institutions and Insurance.

"Summer study committees are a great time to take a deep dive into various issues and consider reforms that will benefit Hoosiers," Teshka said. "From student learning recovery efforts to ensuring a strong economy, lawmakers are focused on keeping Indiana one of the top states to live and work in."

State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Elections.

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Dale DeVon (R-Granger) represents House District 5,

which includes a portion of St. Joseph County.

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State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-North Liberty) represents House District 7,

which includes portions of LaPorte, Marshall and St. Joseph counties.

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State Rep. Tim Wesco (R-Osceola) represents House District 21,

which includes portions of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

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