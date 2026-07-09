Wimbledon Champion Pat Cash Partners with Urban Turf Solutions to Launch New Signature Tennis Surface

UTS Founder Blair Slade Jones with Pat Cash

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Wimbledon champion, and Aussie Icon, Pat Cash has entered into a strategic partnership with Australian sports surface manufacturer Urban Turf Solutions (UTS) to launch the Pat Cash Signature Surface, a new range of premium artificial turf tennis courts developed through direct collaboration between Cash and the UTS team.

More than a traditional endorsement, the partnership has seen Cash actively involved in the product's development, testing and refinement. Drawing on decades of experience at the highest level of the game, Cash has worked alongside UTS to help shape a surface designed to deliver tournament-grade performance while meeting the practical demands of modern facilities.

The Pat Cash Signature Surface will launch in three tiers - Luxe, Elite and Club - providing options for private courts, tennis clubs, academies, schools and resorts. Each tier is designed to meet recognised performance standards while offering the durability, lower maintenance requirements and water efficiencies associated with modern synthetic surfaces. Inspired by Cash's iconic chequered headband, the Signature Surface will feature unique design elements that celebrate one of the sport's most enduring trademark.

Cash has personally played on and evaluated the surface throughout its development, providing feedback on playability, ball response, pace and overall court performance.

"From the beginning, this was never about just putting my name on a product," said Pat Cash.

"I wanted to be involved in creating something that reflects what players actually need from a tennis court. I have spent time on the surface, tested it, discussed the details with the team and helped shape the final result. The goal was simple: create a court that delivers a great playing experience whether you are a competitive player, a club member or someone who simply loves the game."

The launch reflects UTS's ambition to evolve beyond being solely a surface supplier and build a stronger consumer-facing tennis brand.

Blair Slade-Jones, Managing Director of Urban Turf Solutions, said: "Pat's involvement has been authentic and enthusiastic from day one. He has spent time with our team, visited our facilities, played on the surface and challenged us on what a great tennis court should deliver.

That level of engagement is what makes this partnership different. We are not simply attaching a name to an existing product. Together, we have developed a surface that reflects Pat's understanding of the game and our expertise in surface technology.

This launch is also the beginning of a larger journey. We see significant opportunities to work together across tennis, hospitality, residential developments and new market segments in the years ahead."

The Pat Cash Signature Surface will launch initially across Australia and New Zealand before being introduced into the UK and other selected international markets.

The announcement coincides with Wimbledon fortnight, where Cash's legacy remains firmly embedded in tennis history through his iconic 1987 Wimbledon Championship victory which will be celebrating its 40th year in 2027

About Urban Turf Solutions

Urban Turf Solutions is an Australian manufacturer and supplier of premium synthetic sports and recreational surfaces. The company works with clubs, schools, hospitality operators, developers and residential clients across Australia and international markets to deliver high-performance sporting environments.



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