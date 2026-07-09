Dr. Jay Grossman, Advances Access to Free Dental Care for Veterans and Low-Income Children With Homeless Not Toothless

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Dr. Jay Grossman, founder of Homeless Not Toothless, is advancing his mission of providing free dental care to U.S. veterans and low-income children as millions of underserved individuals continue to face barriers to essential oral healthcare.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly nine million veterans are enrolled in VA healthcare, yet only 26% qualify for VA dental care. In fiscal year 2025, fewer than 889,000 veterans received VA dental services, leaving the remaining 8.1 million without access. Children from lower-income households — especially foster youth — also continue to face significant barriers to receiving essential oral healthcare.

"I’ve always believed that access to dental care should never depend on income, background, or circumstance. Oral health is essential health," says Dr. Grossman.

Homeless Not Toothless is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to removing financial and systemic barriers to dental care. The organization connects underserved patients with volunteer dental professionals to restore oral health, function, and confidence.

"Homeless Not Toothless exists to bridge a gap that should not exist in the first place. We are restoring dignity through care."

Grossman’s commitment to service is built on decades of clinical experience and public service, including his role as a former Dental Officer and Lieutenant in the United States Navy. His military background continues to influence his dedication to disciplined, compassionate, and service-oriented care.

In addition to his nonprofit leadership, Grossman serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the NYU College of Dentistry and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry, where he trains and mentors future dental professionals.

"Serving veterans and children in need is the most meaningful work of my career. Every restored smile represents a life changed."

Homeless Not Toothless continues to address the need for accessible dental care by increasing awareness of untreated oral health challenges and connecting vulnerable populations with compassionate dental professionals.

"Access to dental care can change the course of a person's life,” concludes Dr. Grossman. “A healthy smile can restore confidence, improve overall well-being, and give people the opportunity to move forward. At Homeless Not Toothless, we are committed to ensuring that veterans and children facing financial barriers receive the compassionate care they deserve.”

For more than 30 years, Dr. Grossman and Homeless Not Toothless have provided more than $11 million in pro bono dental care to over 154,000 veterans, foster children, and underserved individuals. The nonprofit operates with no salaries and single-digit administrative overhead, allowing the vast majority of donations to directly support patient care. Individuals interested in supporting the organization's mission or learning more can visit: https://www.homelessnottoothless.org/donate

About Professor Jay Grossman, DDS

Professor Jay Grossman is a dental clinician, educator, and founder of Homeless Not Toothless, a nonprofit organization providing free dental care to veterans and low-income children. He is a former U.S. Navy Dental Officer and Lieutenant. He serves as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the NYU College of Dentistry and a Clinical Assistant Professor at the UCLA School of Dentistry.

About Homeless Not Toothless

Homeless Not Toothless is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing free dental care to veterans and low-income children across the United States.

To learn more about Dr. Grossman, click here: https://www.drjaydds.com/

Dr. Jay Grossman is available for interviews.

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