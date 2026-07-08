West Maui residents may recycle bulky items for free at Go Green event July 18

West Maui residents may dispose of recyclable, bulky items for free at the Go Green Recycling event from 8 a.m. to noon July 18, 2026, at 300 Lahainaluna Road near the Pioneer Mill smokestack (enter off Kuhua Street).

Also, adults are being sought for one-hour volunteer shifts during the event; water bottle refill cooler, snacks and PPE are provided. To register to volunteer and for details, visit https://tinyurl.com/gogreevolunteer.

Drop-off appointments are required for the free event, which is hosted by nonprofit Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section.

To request an appointment, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4AA4AF2EA2FDC43-64658283-lahaina.

The program allows residents to dispose of the following recyclables:

• Air conditioners

• Batteries (lead acid only)

• Washers and dryers

• Dishwashers

• Microwaves

• Refrigerators

• Stoves

• Water heaters

• Tires

• Scrap metals

• Electronics (TVs, computers, printers, copiers, monitors and associated electrical cords)

Commercial drop-offs will not be accepted.

For more information about future Go Green Recycling events, locations, directions, accepted recyclables, appointments and volunteer opportunities, call Mālama Maui Nui at (808) 877-2524 or County DEM Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section at (808) 270-6102.

For general information on County DEM, visit www.mauicounty.gov/dem.