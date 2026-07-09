Chair Hire makes push into the luxury furniture hire industry in Sydney

chair hire Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chair hire has recently announced an exciting development for the business focusing on high end luxury furniture. In a recent interview with Senza media, Sales manager Dominic Francis sits down to discuss the expansion and give some insight into the company’s plans and ambitions for the new division.When asked what sparked the move into the luxury market, Dominic had this to say: “Chair hire started as a small company providing basic chairs and tables. Our offering has grown over time to include an expanded range of furniture, marquees, audio visual plus more. Many of our clients were seeking a more premium range to coincide with larger and more prestigious events. We answered these requests and now our clients can choose from a much larger catalogue, of higher end and more deluxe furniture pieces.Asked what the new range will include, Dominic mentioned this: “Many of our clients have had particular styles, themes and colours they wanted to showcase. Often clients are wanting to match brand colours with the overall event design. Our new range includes beautiful colours such a maroon, teal, emerald green, pink, golds and more. We have added lots of stock of lounges , upholstered bar stools, premium brass cocktail tables, high end coffee tables and more”Our conversation went further “Our new offering ensures that our clients can largely plan their whole event with us. For items we don’t have, we work closely with Event Hire Sydney to ensure our clients have convenience and can find items we don’t necessarily stock”In terms of a timeline of the introduction of the new products, Dominic was kind enough to disclose this information: “All the items have now landed in our warehouse from various suppliers coming from Italy, Poland, Indonesia, Vietnam and China. This has been a logistical task to procure, get the furniture here and then warehouse it and code it up for our logistics systems. However we are now there thanks to our hardworking team, and available to service our clients immediately with the new range”AboutChair Hire is a leading supplier of furniture hire in Sydney as well as other event items, specialising in dining chair, conference seating, lounges, bar furniture and more.Contact: Dominic FrancisEmail: info@chairhire.com.auWebsite: https://chairhire.com.au Ph: 1300 455 370

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