Diaspora Arts Connection Announces 10th Anniversary of Let Her Sing®: A Celebration of Female Voices

Final moments of Let Her Sing 2025 with all performers on the stage Let Her Sing in San Diego Saturday October 24 Let Her Sing 2026 SF on Saturday, October 17 at YBCA

Milestone 2026 edition returns to San Francisco for tenth year and expands to San Diego for the first time

Amplifying marginalized voices is not only about giving artists a stage; it is about recognizing their dignity, their stories, and their right to be heard. ” — Nazy Kaviani, Executive Director

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diaspora Arts Connection is proud to announce the 10th anniversary of Let Her Sing: A Celebration of Female Voices, its flagship music festival uplifting women vocalists from around the world. The 2026 edition marks a major milestone for the program, returning to San Francisco and expanding to San Diego for the first time.The San Francisco performance will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA in San Francisco. One week later, on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:00 PM, Let Her Singwill make its San Diego debut at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, presented in collaboration with the Persian Cultural Center of San Diego Founded by Diaspora Arts Connection, Let Her Singgathers communities in celebration and support of the female voice—especially in parts of the world where women’s voices continue to be suppressed, censored, or restricted. For ten years, the series has created a platform for women artists from diverse cultural and diasporic backgrounds to perform freely, share their stories, and celebrate the power of music as a force for resilience, connection, and cultural expression.At the heart of Let Her Singis the belief that artistic freedom is inseparable from human dignity. Around the world, women artists have faced restrictions on public performance, limitations on artistic participation, and cultural or political pressures that silence their voices. By placing women vocalists at the center of the stage, the program affirms that the right to sing, create, and be heard is not only an artistic concern, but also a human rights concern.“Let Her Sing has always been about more than a performance,” said Nazy Kaviani, Founder and Executive Director of Diaspora Arts Connection. “It is a space where women’s voices are heard, honored, and amplified. Reaching the 10th anniversary is deeply meaningful, and bringing the program to San Diego for the first time allows us to expand that message of artistic freedom and solidarity to new communities.”For Diaspora Arts Connection, Let Her Singreflects the organization’s broader commitment to working at the intersection of arts, cultural memory, and human rights. The program recognizes that music can preserve identity, carry testimony, build solidarity, and create space for communities whose stories are often marginalized. In this sense, each performance is both a concert and a public act of recognition: a reminder that women’s voices belong in cultural life, civic life, and on the world’s stages.Over the past decade, Let Her Singhas brought together artists and audiences across cultures, languages, and generations. The series has featured women vocalists whose work draws from traditional, contemporary, and experimental forms, creating a space where heritage and innovation meet. Through live performance, storytelling, and cross-cultural collaboration, the program invites audiences to experience song as a vehicle for memory, resistance, healing, and belonging.The 2026 anniversary edition will feature an evening of live music and cross-cultural performance, highlighting women vocalists whose artistry reflects the richness of global traditions, diasporic experience, and contemporary creative expression. The San Francisco edition will also welcome back DAC’s house band under the direction of Music Director Yahya Alkhansa, with Navid Ghaem Maghami returning as Art Director.The full artist lineup will be announced at a later date.The expansion to San Diego represents an important new chapter for the program. Presented in collaboration with the Persian Cultural Center of San Diego, the San Diego debut will bring Let Her Singto new audiences in Southern California and deepen the program’s reach among communities connected by migration, heritage, artistic expression, and a shared belief in the importance of cultural freedom.“Let Her Singhas become one of the most meaningful programs in DAC’s history because it speaks to something universal,” Kaviani added. “The female voice carries joy, grief, memory, resistance, and hope. In a world where so many voices are still denied space, our responsibility as arts presenters is to create platforms where those voices can rise.”Let Her Singhas become one of Diaspora Arts Connection’s signature programs, bringing together artists and audiences across cultures to celebrate women’s artistic expression, cultural memory, and the transformative power of song. The 10th anniversary honors a decade of music, community, and solidarity while looking ahead to the next chapter of this beloved program.Event Information Let Her Sing® 2026 : San FranciscoDate: Saturday, October 17, 2026Time: 7:00 PMVenue: Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, San FranciscoLet Her Sing2026: San DiegoDate: Saturday, October 24, 2026Time: 7:00 PMVenue: California Center for the Arts, EscondidoPresented by: Diaspora Arts Connection in collaboration with the Persian Cultural Center of San DiegoAbout Diaspora Arts ConnectionDiaspora Arts Connection is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to supporting artists from diasporic, immigrant, and underrepresented communities. Through concerts, storytelling programs, film screenings, workshops, festivals, and artist support initiatives, DAC creates platforms for cultural exchange, artistic freedom, and deeper understanding across communities.Working across artistic disciplines and cultural traditions, DAC is committed to amplifying artists whose voices expand public understanding of migration, identity, memory, and human rights. Its programs bring communities together through the arts while creating visibility for artists whose work might otherwise remain underrepresented in mainstream cultural spaces.For more information, visit www.diasporaartsconnection.org

Excerpts of Let Her Sing 2024

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