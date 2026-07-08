Saskatchewan Showcases Summer of Arts, Culture and Heritage Activities

CANADA, July 8 - Released on July 8, 2026

Residents and visitors can explore a wide range of arts, culture and heritage experiences across Saskatchewan this summer, with festivals, exhibits, performances and hands on activities in communities throughout the province.

From local museums and historic sites to live performances and science programming, organizations are offering opportunities for people of all ages to discover Saskatchewan's stories, creativity and culture.

"Summer is a great time to get out and experience everything Saskatchewan has to offer," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "These events bring people together, celebrate our diverse communities and give families fun and meaningful ways to connect."

Many of these experiences are supported by the Government of Saskatchewan, including feature films, museum exhibits, science education, heritage conservation and community arts programs across the province.

Funding through the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport supports key provincial organizations, including $6.879 million for the Saskatchewan Arts Board, $4.286 million for the Western Development Museum and $10 million for Creative Saskatchewan to support film and television, along with additional funding for festivals and events. Ongoing support is also provided to Wanuskewin Heritage Park, the Saskatchewan Science Centre and the Saskatchewan Heritage Foundation.

Leaders from several funded organizations joined the minister to highlight upcoming exhibits, festivals and programs taking place across Saskatchewan this summer. Together, these activities encourage residents and visitors to explore the province's history, creativity and cultural diversity.

"We are pleased to host the Heritage, Arts and Culture event with the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport, celebrating the vital role these sectors play in community well-being across the province," Western Development Museum CEO Joan Kanigan said. "The WDM is proud to be a place where people can come together to explore our shared histories, honour our diverse communities and strengthen our sense of belonging."

The Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport provides ongoing operational funding and grant programs to support heritage, arts and culture organizations across Saskatchewan. This long term support helps organizations plan programming, maintain facilities and continue delivering cultural experiences, preserving historic places and supporting creative industries in communities throughout the province.

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