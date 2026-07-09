Investor Alert: Four Firms Not Registered in Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 9 - Released on July 8, 2026

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) is warning Saskatchewan residents about the online entities known as Maples Touch, JoinInveza, Taurus One and FlowBitEnergy.

"The FCAA urges Saskatchewan residents to always check an entity's registration status at aretheyregistered.ca before making an investment," FCAA Securities Division Executive Director Dean Murrison said. "Registration status indicates whether a business is authorized to operate in Saskatchewan. Only dealing with registered entities is an easy way to protect yourself and keep your investments safe."

Maples Touch, JoinInveza, Taurus One, and FlowBitEnergy all claim to offer Saskatchewan residents various online investment trading opportunities. These include combinations of stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, indices, and contracts for difference (CFDs), with Taurus One specifically noting CFDs based on stocks, indices, and commodities.

Maples Touch, JoinInveza, Taurus One, and FlowBitEnergy are not registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives in Saskatchewan. The FCAA cautions investors and consumers not to send money to companies that are not registered in Saskatchewan, as they may not be legitimate businesses.

Anyone who has invested with these entities, or individuals claiming to represent them, should contact the FCAA's Securities Division at 306-787-5645.

In Saskatchewan, individuals or companies need to be registered with the FCAA to trade or sell securities or derivatives. The registration provisions of The Securities Act, 1988, and accompanying regulations are intended to ensure that only honest and knowledgeable people are allowed to sell securities and derivatives and that their businesses are financially stable.

This alert applies only to the online entities using the websites:

"maplestouch net"

"joininveza com"

"taurusone com"

"flowbitenergy com"

"flowbitenergy net"

(these URLs have been manually altered so as not to be interactive)

Tips to protect yourself:

Always verify that the person or company is registered in Saskatchewan to sell or advise about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrators' National Registration Search at aretheyregistered.ca.

Know exactly what you are investing in. Make sure you understand how the investment, product, or service works.

Get a second opinion and seek professional advice about the investment.

Do not allow unknown or unverified individuals to remotely access your computer or other devices.

Never make an investment decision based on a notable figure endorsement. Scammers often create fake social media posts or news articles claiming an investment is endorsed by a notable figure.

Do not forward money to anyone who has contacted you with an offer to recover money you lost on an investment. This is likely a "recovery scam".

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