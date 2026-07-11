Veggie Fest Chicago 2026 Returns Aug 8–9 as One of North America's Largest Health, Wellness and Healthy Living Festivals

An aerial view of Veggie Fest Chicago, where thousands gather to enjoy global cuisines, inspiring talks, and wellness experiences in a vibrant outdoor celebration of healthy living. A lively crowd enjoys a musical performance at Veggie Fest Chicago, celebrating healthy living and community spirit under the festival’s main stage. Veggie Fest Chicago organizers and volunteers gather for a cheerful group photo, celebrating community, wellness, and the spirit of healthy living.

FREE admission. FREE parking. More than 40,000 visitors expected for international cuisines, wellness, meditation, yoga, live music and children's activities.

Veggie Fest Chicago brings people together to explore healthier, happier living. With global cuisines, inspiring speakers, and wellness experiences, there’s truly something for everyone.” — Jonathan Kruger, member organizing team

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veggie Fest Chicago, one of North America's largest and longest-running health, wellness, and lifestyle festivals, will return to Danada South Park in Lisle, Illinois, on Saturday and Sunday, August 8–9, 2026, welcoming an anticipated more than 40,000 attendees from across the Midwest and beyond.

Now in its sixteenth year, Veggie Fest Chicago has become one of the Midwest's premier summer festivals, attracting families, health enthusiasts, food lovers, wellness seekers, and individuals interested in discovering practical approaches to healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. Featuring FREE admission and FREE parking, the festival offers visitors an unparalleled opportunity to experience inspiring speakers, wellness programming, international cuisine, family activities, live entertainment, and much more.

Held at Danada South Park, 2701 Navistar Circle, Lisle, Illinois, Veggie Fest Chicago 2026 will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day, offering a rich and diverse array of educational, cultural, culinary, and family-friendly experiences.

Highlights of Veggie Fest Chicago 2026 Include:

• Prominent guest speakers from the fields of health, wellness, personal development, and spirituality, as well as highly accomplished leaders and innovators who have achieved extraordinary success in their respective fields

• Famous international food court featuring exceptional vegetarian and vegan cuisine from around the world

• More than 75 vendors and exhibitors showcasing health, wellness, sustainability, and lifestyle products and services

• Live cooking demonstrations featuring healthy and flavorful cuisine

• The popular Children's Activity Tent, offering games, crafts, performances, educational activities, and interactive experiences for children of all ages

• Live music featuring some of Chicago's favorite local bands and performers

• Meditation and yoga sessions throughout the festival

Over the years, Veggie Fest Chicago has become a signature Midwest event, attracting visitors from throughout the United States and internationally.

Whether attendees are interested in improving their health, learning meditation techniques, enjoying delicious food, spending quality time with family, discovering wellness resources, or simply enjoying a memorable summer weekend outdoors, Veggie Fest Chicago offers an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

Additional information, speaker schedules, exhibitor information, volunteer opportunities, and festival updates are available at https://www.veggiefestchicago.org

Event Information

What: Veggie Fest Chicago 2026

When: Saturday, August 8, and Sunday, August 9, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily

Where: Danada South Park, 2701 Navistar Circle, Lisle, Illinois 60532

Admission: FREE

Parking: FREE

Expected Attendance: More than 40,000 visitors

Website: https://www.veggiefestchicago.org

About Veggie Fest Chicago

Veggie Fest Chicago is one of North America's largest and longest-running health, wellness and lifestyle festivals. The annual event brings together physicians, researchers, wellness experts, educators, meditation teachers, performers, exhibitors, and community organizations to inspire healthier living through education, meditation, wellness practices, compassionate living, and community engagement.

Media Contact

Jonathan Kruger, 630-842-9229, jonathankruger@sos.org

Veggie Fest Chicago 2026 – A Celebration of Healthy Living and Community

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.