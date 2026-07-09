Bidding Set to Close on 4 BR/1.5 BA Home on .25± Acre Corner Lot in the City of Richmond Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

3200 4th Ave., Richmond, VA 23222 3200 4th Ave., Richmond, VA 23222 3200 4th Ave., Richmond, VA 23222 3200 4th Ave., Richmond, VA 23222 3200 4th Ave., Richmond, VA 23222

Total Rehab Project on Large Fenced Corner Lot Set For Online Auction! Be a Part of this Community Revitalization Renaissance Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR/1.5 BA home on a .25± acre corner lot in the City of Richmond, VA.” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR/1.5 BA home on a .25± acre corner lot in the City of Richmond, VA on Monday, July 13 according to John Nicholls, president of the company. Be part of this community revitalization renaissance , just minutes from shops and entertainment on Brookland Park Blvd, downtown Richmond, VCU and Richmond Raceway. Bring your vision—and your contractor—to manifest your dream by bringing this house back to life,” said Nicholls. “Seize the opportunity to make this your home or add it to your portfolio as an income-producing asset.”“This large, four-bedroom, two-story home, ready for rehab, is a fantastic opportunity sitting on a generously sized, fenced-in corner lot with tremendous potential. Featuring a full walk-out basement, a private rear driveway and more yard space on the side of the house, this property is perfectly situated to capitalize on local growth, said Maurice Stover, auction coordinator.The property is located minutes from shops and entertainment on Brookland Park Blvd, downtown Richmond, VCU and Richmond Raceway and its location offers quick connectivity to: I-95, I-64, I-295 & U.S. Route 1 (Brook Road) noted Stover.The online auction’s date, address and highlights follow below.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Monday, July 13 @ 12 NoonLocation of the property: 3200 4th Ave., Richmond, VA 23222 Total Rehab Project Due to Fire Damage : 4 BR/1.5 BA two-story home w/basement on large .25± acre corner city lot• This home measures 1,576± gross sf. and features an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, attic, unfinished basement• Hardwood flooring• Front porch; 2 rear porches• Heating: gas furnace; Cooling: none• Public utilities (water, sewer & gas)• Detached storage shed/garage; fully fenced loto NOTE: This property has several significant defects. Please BE aware of the following:1. Fire Damage: The house was damaged by an electrical fire that originated in an upstairs back bedroom wall.2. Roof and Water Damage: There is a hole in the roof, which has a tarp over the area.3. Unsafe Porches: The back porch on both the first and second levels is unstable and should not be entered from inside or outside the house. The front porch also has rotten floorboards on the left side and should not be walked on.4. Steps leading into the basement from inside the house are unstable.5. No parking of any vehicles in the back of the house due to the back porch being unsafe.o 6. Utilities are not turned on due to the fire.The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Maurice Stover at 804-937-5324 or visit www.nichollsauction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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